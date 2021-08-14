News: Cowboys-Cardinals coverage, Will McClay speaks, Zack’s rare gift

Friday evening got off to a promising start, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out on the field throwing in pregame warmups, even though he wouldn’t be playing versus the Cardinals. But things in Glendale turned gloomy as the team not only lost a close game, but lost a handful of players in the process.

Apart from the second preseason contest of the offseason, we take a deep dive into one of the things that makes Zack Martin so good, the seldom-heard-from Will McClay talks about what’s impressed him in training camp, and there are roster predictions to mull over. Also, where does the Cowboys offense rank heading into 2021? One rookie is watching his mouth around the HBO cameras, one former Dallas receiver has found a new way to extend his football career, one iconic fan favorite remains outside gold-jacket talk, and the team says goodbye to Cali and comes home to Texas. Welcome to the News and Notes.

In the preseason, it's not really whether you win or lose, it's how well you come out of the game without anyone getting hurt. Well, the Cowboys lost... but their trip to Arizona also proved to be quite costly as several players left the field early with injuries. Here's a recap of what went down in the desert.

One trait Cowboys O-lineman Zack Martin owes his success to is... :: ESPN

Link Describe what makes Cowboys guard Zack Martin so incredibly good at his position, and size, strength, smarts, maybe even speed will all get mentioned way before something that may matter even more: his balance. "I think once I saw him trip, but never, like, during a play," Cowboys guard Connor McGovern said. Former center Travis Frederick recalled a play where Martin was bent over backward "Matrix"-style during a block and stayed upright. Todd Archer shines a spotlight on a unique part of the six-time Pro Bowler's game.

One-on-one with Cowboys’ Will McClay: Camp standouts, what excites him most about this team and more :: The Athletic

Link The Cowboys' vice president of player personnel isn't often heard from, more often serving as the brains behind the curtain in Dallas. He sits down with Jon Machota to discuss Dak Prescott's extraordinary leadership, Randy Gregory's maturation, working with the "Hard Knocks" crew, and which offseason additions have impressed most (hello, Maurice Canady). What excites him most right now about the team? "Guys being hungry and having something to prove," he said. "You just feel it around here."

53-man roster prediction 3.0: Cowboys prepare to return to Texas :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys face some tough decisions in the weeks ahead, trimming the roster down to just 53 names. Our own K.D. Drummond goes position by position with the latest predictions on who makes the team, who joins the practice squad, and who goes home. Sean McKeon is making things interesting at tight end, and it may be a very unglamorous year for Ben DiNucci, Bradlee Anae, and Reggie Robinson.

Cowboys rookie watching his mouth around 'Hard Knocks' cameras :: NFL Films (Twitter)

Dallas Cowboys training camp returns to the Star in Frisco :: The Mothership

Link After a three-week stay in Oxnard that included two away games and a joint practice with the Rams, the Cowboys are coming home. The Frisco portion of the 2021 training camp kicks off Monday with Cowboys Night. Live performances and opening ceremonies will precede the team's first local practice session in the Ford Center at 6 p.m. local time.

NFL's top nine offenses in 2021: Chiefs, Bills, Packers predictably top list, but don't sleep on Falcons :: NFL.com

Link Columnist Adam Schein lists the nine teams he thinks are most likely to light up NFL scoreboards this season, and the Cowboys are right in the mix at No. 5. Schein says he's "bullish" on quarterback Dak Prescott "enjoying a monster season, especially with the wealth of weapons at his disposal." Of those weapons, he singles out the team's talented trio of wide receivers and doubles down on running back Ezekiel Elliott being a contender to lead the league in rushing.

Former Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams carving out niche in pro flag football league :: Blogging the Boys

Link For five seasons, Terrance Williams was the man behind the man in Dallas, giving the Cowboys a legitimate receiving option opposite Dez Bryant. After a short-lived stint in the XFL, Williams has ended up in the American Flag Football League, a venture looking to bring a new and exciting brand of high-level football to audiences via NFL Network and CBS Sports.

Mailbag: An undiscussed HOF candidate? :: The Mothership

Link He wasn't one of the Triplets nor a member of the Great Wall of Dallas, but he played an integral role in the Cowboys dynasty of the '90s and remains one of the most recognized and beloved players from that era. Yet no one ever seems to talk about fullback Daryl Johnston as a future Hall of Famer. It's not a slight against the contributions "Moose" made on the field, per se, but likely more a byproduct of how few role-playing specialists are actually enshrined in Canton.

DeMarcus Lawrence bids farewell to Oxnard as Cowboys close California portion of camp :: DeMarcus Lawrence (Instagram)

