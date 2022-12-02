News: Cowboys’ big weakness? Aikman bets on Beckham, Dak, LBJ talk Jones photo

Gameday is approaching, but will the Cowboys be without some key players? Three starters sat out Thursday’s practice as seasonal illness continues to have its way with the locker room. Anthony Barr plans to make his return, though, and James Washington is getting closer and closer. The Colts will be missing a star defender, and the Cowboys are stepping up their efforts to cure their penalty problem. And are the Dallas players taking Indy seriously enough?

Elsewhere, a franchise icon is as sure as he can be that marquee receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will wear the silver and blue, CeeDee Lamb is catching practically everything that comes his way, the computers like the Cowboys on Sunday, and the decades-old photo of Jerry Jones is sparking new debate; Dak Prescott and LeBron James weigh in on how the controversy is being handled. All that, plus a look inside the history you never knew about Texas Stadium, the storied former home of the Cowboys franchise.

NFL contenders' biggest weaknesses, playoff teams to avoid :: ESPN Plus

Link (paywall)

The Cowboys come in ranked second, tops in the NFC behind Kansas City, but with the most obvious threat coming from inside the house, and inside the division.

2. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) Chance to make the playoffs: 99.9%

The Cowboys’ flaw: Game management You’ve watched Mike McCarthy-coached teams plummet to earth in the postseason before. I would give the Cowboys a pass if he had left his old habits in Green Bay, but he brutally mismanaged the time late in the fourth quarter in Dallas’ playoff loss to the 49ers a year ago. Another McCarthy trope popped up in a recent Cowboys victory. During the blowout win over the Vikings, the commentary team said he had told them he wanted to aim for “30 rushes per game” to seal a victory. Aiming for a number of rushes as a path toward victory would be like trying to emulate the last Powerball winner by playing the same numbers or buying your ticket from the same store. Offenses rack up huge carry counts when they win, they don’t win because they racked up rushing attempts. A perfect example of how this can go wrong dates back to the 2014 NFC Championship Game, when McCarthy’s Packers inherited a pair of short fields from the Seahawks and kicked field goals on fourth-and-inches, only to later blow a significant lead and lose in overtime. McCarthy said after the game that his target was “20 rushing attempts in the second half,” which did not serve any purpose beyond simulating what teams do in a victory. In a close game, I would be worried about his tactical nous against most other NFL coaches. Team to avoid: Philadelphia Eagles. They have been one of the league’s most analytically inclined teams over the past two decades, and while Andy Reid wasn’t exactly one for getting aggressive on fourth down, the Eagles have had plenty of success when Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni have kept their foot on the gas. We haven’t seen Sirianni make meaningful decisions in the heat of a close postseason game, but after ranking sixth in Football Outsiders’ Go For It rate a year ago, there’s a decent chance he will give his team the best possible chance of pulling out a close game. I can’t say the same thing about McCarthy.

Clarence Hill: Dallas Cowboys now calling each other out to avoid beating themselves :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The Cowboys have begun taking players out of practice for committing penalties, showing the infractions to the team on video, and calling each other out for mistakes that will cost them if they occur during a real game. “I think the biggest thing is just always focus on cleaning your own house, whether it’s giving the ball away, the pre-snap penalties, the combative penalties,” McCarthy said.

LeBron James 'disappointed' by lack of questions about 1957 Jerry Jones photo, says media were 'quick to ask' about Kyrie Irving :: ESPN

Link

The NBA superstar chastised reporters for not asking him about the 1957 Jerry Jones photo showing the Cowboys owner with a crowd of white students as six Black students attempted to enter his Arkansas high school when he was 14. James reflected that the Jones photo has “been buried under,” but recalled that “when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.” He explained that he was “disappointed” by the apparent double standard from the media.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott addresses Jerry Jones desegregation photo: 'Give grace' :: USA Today

Link

Prescott says Jerry Jones’s resumé in the years since he was 14 should earn him some grace. “Unfortunate things come up from the past, pictures, and they show how far we’ve come,” the quarterback said. But he added that the renewed photo scandal also reminds that those divided times weren’t that long ago, and that further change is still necessary.

Cowboys without Diggs, Gallup due to illness; Terence Steele also misses Thursday :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys are still dealing with a sickness working its way through the team. Diggs and Gallup have now missed two straight days of practice, but joined their teammates virtually as they continue to prep for Indianapolis. Steele was listed as a Thursday non-participant due to “non-injury/personal” reasons, but the team website reports that he, too, has an illness. “There are, I think, three different things we’ve been dealing with as far as what’s going around,” Coach McCarthy said.

Anthony Barr ready to return :: Patrik Walker (Twitter)

I spoke with Anthony Barr (hamstring) today re: the likelihood of returning from injury when the #Cowboys host the #Colts: "Oh yea." He is good to go, barring a setback this week, and said the reaggravation was due to him pushing to get back to face Vikes (former team). — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 1, 2022

Cowboys' Washington explains tough road back :: The Mothership

Link

The veteran wide receiver came out clean after his first practice back from a foot fracture that sidelined him for four months. It was the first major football injury the Oklahoma State alum had ever suffered. “It felt great,” Washington said of getting back. “I’m just glad I can put my hand in the pile again and help this team out.”

Troy Aikman says he’d bet ‘virtually everything’ on Cowboys landing Odell Beckham Jr. : Dallas Morning News

Link

The Cowboys legend says that Jerry Jones rarely- if ever- loses a player he truly wants, and that goes for Odell Beckham Jr. “As soon as I heard that he was interested, this was about three or four weeks ago, whenever it was, I told people, ‘If Jerry wants him, I’m telling you he’s gonna be a Cowboy,'” Aikman said. “I think it happens. If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”

Saturday on Sunday night, Taylor-made test among Cowboys-Colts things to know :: Cowboys Wire

Link

In a mess of a season and with an interim coach who was a controversial hire, the Colts still present a dangerous challenge for Dallas, despite not having beaten the Cowboys since 1996. Their defense keeps them in more contests than not, and last season’s rushing champ Jonathan Taylor can still be a game breaker.

Prescott: Cowboys not overlooking Colts, anyone :: The Mothership

Link

In this wacky season, an 8-3 record is only good enough for second place in the NFC East, so the Cowboys can’t afford to fall into a trap game against a weaker opponent. “We’re not gonna get caught up in records or thinking we can just walk out there and beat these guys,” said Prescott. “Respect every team or you’ll be very upset with yourself.”

Colts' Kenny Moore II not expected to play vs. Cowboys :: Colts Wire

Link

The cornerback exited Monday night’s loss to Pittsburgh with a lower leg issue that was first called a shin injury but later reclassified as an ankle. Either way, it’s expected to keep the veteran out of Sunday’s game in Arlington.

Lamb is locked in :: Sunday Night Football on NBC (Twitter)

CeeDee Lamb is LOCKED in. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Mn070jb3VO — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 30, 2022

Game Theory: Week 13 win probabilities and score projections for the '22 season :: NFL.com

Link

Cynthia Frelund’s model predicts a 28-17 Dallas win over the Colts, with the Cowboys owning a 70% win probability. They’re pegged to cover the -10 spread with a 52% probability; the game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

From Clint to Jerry: ‘Hole in the Roof’ is a Dallas Cowboys adventure, full of surprises :: Dallas Morning News

Link

A forthcoming book co-written by one of team founder Clint Murchison Jr.’s sons focuses on the iconic Texas Stadium and some of the stories that not everyone has heard. Like the saga that led the stadium to be built not in downtown Dallas but in nearby Irving. Like how Murchison, the risk-taking son of a wildcatter, actually created the modern template for a sports owner to use his stadium as a primary revenue source instead of just a place to host the team’s games. And, chillingly, how the longtime home of the Cowboys may have also been an early potential target of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

NFL edge defender rankings ahead of Week 13: Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett and more :: Pro Football Focus

Link

Parsons is of course going to get his props, but DeMarcus Lawrence is highly rated as well.

13. DEMARCUS LAWRENCE, DALLAS COWBOYS Despite playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Lawrence is one of the league’s most underrated players. He’s battled multiple injuries this season to his lower body and has still been able to produce at a high rate. Lawrence ranks second in the NFL in run stops (21) and has recorded 37 pressures on just 265 pass-rush snaps. He’s already tallied six sacks and two forced fumbles despite playing just 445 snaps this season. Lawrence is one of the NFL’s most complete and reliable edge defenders.

