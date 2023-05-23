News: Cowboys’ best-kept secret, will TNF date with Seattle stand?

The league’s spring meeting in Minneapolis is producing plenty of news. Owners have voted on rules that will impact Thursday nights for the final month of the season, with the Cowboys standing as the first test of the new flex policy. Also returning to NFL sidelines, emergency third-string quarterbacks. Dallas assistant Joe Whitt Jr. weighs in from the Coach Accelerator program, and Jerry Jones offers an update on the pending sale of the rival Washington Commanders.

Meanwhile, OTAs kicked off on Monday. We’ve got word on which player may be a surprise “one to watch” at The Star, as well as who might be the Cowboys’ best-kept secret for at least a little while longer. John Fassel previews some special teams battles, and Cowboys Wire looks at not only the way the 53-man roster may shake out, but which Cowboys free agents are still floating around on the market. All that, plus two Dallas rookies get the VIP treatment, and ESPN’s Football Power Index has encouraging numbers to share with Cowboys fans. That’s all up in this edition of News and Notes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

NFL approves limited flexible scheduling for Thursday night games :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Games in Weeks 13 through 17 can now be shifted to and away from Thursday night’s primetime slot, thanks to an approval vote from league owners Monday. The Cowboys are scheduled to host Seattle on Thursday, Nov. 30; that could change if the league determines that another matchup that weekend is more desirable. Teams affected must get at least 28 days notice.

NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot :; NFL.com

Advertisement

Link

Owners also passed a bylaw proposal allowing teams to dress a third quarterback without using an active roster spot on game days. The rule comes after the 49ers famously found themselves having to play a seriously-injured Brock Purdy in last year’s NFC championship game after backup Josh Johnson was knocked out with a concussion. The third QB must be designated 90 minutes before kickoff and can only enter the game due to injury or disqualification, not because of poor play or a coach’s decision.

Cowboys' Joe Whitt Jr.: I 'feel the angst' of being a Black coach in today's NFL :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Advertisement

The team’s secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator saw a lot of older coaches when he first entered the league who were upset. Seventeen years later, Whitt has a better understanding of why. He believes efforts like the NFL’s Coach Accelerator will help provide qualified coaches of color with the same opportunities that their counterparts have been getting when it comes to consideration for head coaching jobs.

Jerry Jones anticipates Josh Harris deal for Commanders 'being done' :: ProFootballTalk

Link

There will be no vote on the sale of the Washington franchise at this week’s league meetings. But the Cowboys owner expressed confidence that the deal is all but done. “These are outstandingly qualified owners,” Jones said of the Harris-led group. “That always rules the day on getting it ruled and cleared with the NFL.”

Advertisement

Cowboys 53-man roster, practice squad prediction ahead of OTAs :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Getting the roster to just 53 names will result in some surprises. Like new running back addition Ronald Jones potentially not making the cut. Same with veterans Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna. Plenty of others may have to hope for a practice squad spot: C.J. Goodwin, Malik Davis, and Will Grier included. Our full roster projections are at the link.

Which NFL players are ones to watch at offseason workouts? One pick for all 32 teams :: The Athletic

Link

Sure, the rookies all have something to prove. But in Dallas, expect a ton of spotlight to be on Dak Prescott. Was Kellen Moore really to blame for the inconsistencies of the Cowboys offense? It’s all on No. 4 now to show he can finally, fully live up to expectations in what could be a make-or-break year. (Remember, the team can get out of his contract after this season.)

Advertisement

WATCH: Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn gets first look at NFL uniform :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Vaughn and tight end Luke Schoonmaker were among the 45 draft picks invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere this past weekend. First-year players were educated about the business aspects of football and assisted with launching their endorsement careers.

Cowboys special teams battles should 'be wild' :: The Mothership

Link

Two of John Fassel’s special teams aces are gone. It’s going to be quite a competition to fill those spots, whether it’s Devin Harper or Jabril Cox or Damone Clark or DeMarvion Overshown taking over Luke Gifford’s role… and players like Jalen Tolbert, Dontario Drummond, Dennis Houston, or Jalen Moreno-Cropper gunning to take Noah Brown’s old job. “They know that it’s open competition and there’s not room for everybody,” Fassel said. “We say this is competition, help your teammate out, challenge them, make each other better.”

Advertisement

Every NFL roster's best-kept secret heading into 2023 OTAs :: Bleacher Report

Link

Trevon Diggs is the star, and Stephon Gilmore is the celebrated veteran, but DaRon Bland could also be a household name before 2023 is over. Bland was second among all rookies with five interceptions last season, and his versatility will allow the Cowboys to adapt this year in case of injury at the cornerback position. He could be a core piece of the Dallas secondary for years to come.

10 Cowboys still on free-agency market as 2023 OTAs begin :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Some very familiar names are still not with a team, including Jason Peters, Anthony Brown, T.Y. Hilton, and, of course, Ezekiel Elliott. These veterans can likely afford to wait out the grind of OTAs and sign with a new squad- or even come back to Dallas- closer to training camp.

Advertisement

ESPN's Football Power Index puts Cowboys in top 10, with 6th-best chances to win Super Bowl :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The network’s predictive rankings have Dallas as the third-best team in the NFC, behind Philadelphia and San Francisco. They’re expected to be three points better than the average team on a neutral field, good for eighth place overall. The numbers project a wide-open horserace to Super Bowl LVIII, with the Cowboys having a 7% chance of winning it all.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire