News chopper busts gamers using Royals scoreboard to play Mario Kart in Kansas City

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports
Kauffman Stadium played home to a game of Mario Kart on Tuesday. (Getty)
Kauffman Stadium played home to a game of Mario Kart on Tuesday. (Getty)

This is excellent use of offseason scoreboard.

KCTV’s local news helicopter in Kansas City recorded some unexpected footage on the way to Arrowhead Stadium while prepping for Sunday’s Chiefs-Colts playoff game.

While flying over the Royals’ Kauffman Stadium en route, the news crew noticed the scoreboard in the seemingly empty stadium was in use.

Mario Kart on the big screen

The chopper’s camera zoomed in just in time to witness Mario cross the finish line in a game of Mario Kart on the big screen.


There was no followup on who was playing or how they got access to the MLB stadium scoreboard.

It’s too bad. That’s a move worthy of admiration.

