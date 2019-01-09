News chopper busts gamers using Royals scoreboard to play Mario Kart in Kansas City

Kauffman Stadium played home to a game of Mario Kart on Tuesday. (Getty)

This is excellent use of offseason scoreboard.

KCTV’s local news helicopter in Kansas City recorded some unexpected footage on the way to Arrowhead Stadium while prepping for Sunday’s Chiefs-Colts playoff game.

While flying over the Royals’ Kauffman Stadium en route, the news crew noticed the scoreboard in the seemingly empty stadium was in use.

Mario Kart on the big screen

The chopper’s camera zoomed in just in time to witness Mario cross the finish line in a game of Mario Kart on the big screen.

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019





There was no followup on who was playing or how they got access to the MLB stadium scoreboard.

It’s too bad. That’s a move worthy of admiration.

