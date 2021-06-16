News: Camp dates announced, Brown and Vander Esch look to bounce back

The wait is over. Where the Cowboys will hold training camp in 2021 is now official. For the 15th season but first since 2019 they will kick things off in Oxnard, California. Cornerback Anthony Brown beat the odds as a sixth-round pick in 2016. Now, entering his sixth NFL season, he’s mentoring younger players and is welcoming the competition they bring to the roster.

Leighton Vander Esch has suffered major injuries in back-to-back seasons. To combat that, he’s bulked up to take on the physicality that playing linebacker brings. The potential of Nahshon Wright playing early, the Cowboy’s plan at backup quarterback, Cedrick Wilson still being a viable option at wide receiver, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Anthony Brown Taking Leadership Role, Welcomes CB Competition :: Inside The Star

Link Once a sixth-round pick looking to make a name for himself, Brown has become a leader for younger talent at the cornerback position. In addition, he welcomes the competition from multiple Cowboys rookies for playing time.

Cowboys’ LB Leighton Vander Esch spent the offseason adding ‘body armor’ to his frame :: Blogging The Boys

Link Vander Esch is heading into the most important season of his career. His fifth-year option was declined, mainly due to his injury history. To prepare, Vander Esch is in the lab building up his body to take the punishment an NFL season comes with.

3 hidden gems on the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2021 :: The Landry Hat

Link With weapons like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb the Cowboys are loaded with offensive firepower. With this much talent on one offense, some guys fall under the radar. Riley Donald explores how tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz along with rookie wide receiver Simi Fehoko give the Cowboys offense, even more, to work with.

Role Call: Could Nahshon Play Right Away? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Nahshon Wright caused an uproar in the Cowboys fan base when he was taken in the third round. However, he's impressed during OTAs and minicamp. Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com discusses if that will lead to early playing for the former Oregon State Beaver.

The Cowboys appear to have a plan at backup QB, but it is difficult to fully see :: The Athletic

Link Bob Sturm explores what the Cowboys have done their backup quarterback role over the last decade and what the three potential players to fulfill that position brings to the table in 2021.

Training Camp Returning To Oxnard; Key Dates :: Dallas Cowboys

Link It's official. The Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California in 2021 for the 15th time.

Don’t forget about Cedrick Wilson among the Cowboys’ talented WR ensemble :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys have one of, if not the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. The last few spots behind them are up for grabs. Rookie Simi Fehoko has a great shot to make the roster. However Wilson, who's been with the team since 2018, shouldn't be a forgotten name.

Projecting the Cowboys 2021 defensive starters is really impossible :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys revamped one of the NFL's worst defenses from 2020. Also, they brought in Dan Quinn who will implement his Cover 3 scheme. With so many new faces and a new philosophy, figuring out who will get starting nods on defense in Dallas is difficult.

Mailbag: Guessing At The DT Rotation? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys had the second-worst run defense in the NFL last season, and it was mainly due to lackluster play from the interior of the line. They brought in veterans Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins during free agency. Also, Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna were acquired via the NFL draft. With Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill in the mix too, what will the rotation be for the Cowboys at defensive tackle in 2021?

