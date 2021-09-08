News: Brady complains about jersey numbers, Cowboys still hoping for Zack Martin

Soon, the story will be about an actual football game. But in the final lead-up to opening night, Cowboys fans are being treated to a bizarre mix of topics ranging from a first-ballot Hall of Famer whining about uniforms giving the Cowboys an unfair advantage to the Dallas brass suggesting they might fly their right guard to Thursday night’s game all by himself if the stars align with last-minute COVID tests.

But there’s more to chew on, too: the Bucs are zeroing in on the Cowboys’ run game, one of Tampa’s pass-catching threats is a surprise add to their injury report, and one of the Cowboys’ receivers is singing Dak Prescott’s praises. Speaking of the Dallas quarterback, his record megadeal has already been reworked. The defense faces a defining moment, Cowboys fans get a common-sense talking-to, and a former Dallas passer gets tricky with his still-impressive accuracy. All that, plus team vaccination news and a spotlight on one of the unsung superstars of the Cowboys’ front office. News and Notes, coming right up.

Dallas Cowboys have hope Zack Martin still could play in opener against Buccaneers :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link The Cowboys brain trust is still hopeful that right guard Zack Martin can get two negative COVID tests in time to make Thursday night's kickoff. Neither owner Jerry Jones nor executive vice president Stephen Jones would explicitly say whether Martin is still showing COVID symptoms. If Martin receives his first negative test by 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, he could then conceivably test negative for the requisite second time as late as 80 minutes before Thursday night’s kickoff and be flown to Tampa in time to suit up. "Still not out of the question," Stephen said.

Tom Brady: NFL’s new jersey number rule is crazy, big advantage to the defense :: ProFootballTalk

Link The man with seven Super Bowl rings believes he and other veteran quarterbacks should have been consulted before the NFL allowed defensive players to wear jersey numbers once reserved for offensive players. Tom Brady feels it gives an advantage to the defense. "One guy has got a 6, one guy has 11, one guy has got a 9," Brady complained about Cowboys defenders Donovan Wilson, Micah Parsons, and Jaylon Smith. "And they change every play when you break your routes and get to your spot. It’s going to be a very challenging thing."

Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin added to injury report ahead of Dallas matchup :: Buccaneers Nation (Twitter)

Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott's contract, create $5M in cap room for 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link The organization tweaked Dak Prescott's payout on Tuesday, giving him a larger portion of his 2021 money as a signing bonus rather than base salary. The accounting move, called "expected" by Jerry Jones, creates $5 million in cap space that the team can use this year or roll into next year as added cap space.

Arians: Bucs defense focused on stopping Cowboys RB Elliott first :: Pewter Report

Link For all the hype surrounding the return of Dak Prescott, it's the man lining up behind the Cowboys quarterback that has Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians concerned. The one player the Bucs are most keen on stopping? "Offensively, it's Ezekiel [Elliott]," Arians said. "Because it all starts with him and that big offensive line. They're gonna try to run the football, so we gotta get them in a one dimensional game there."

Michael Gallup raves about Prescott's return to action :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

No more excuses: It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys defense to shut down or shut up :: Dallas Morning News

Link The Cowboys and their fanbase laid a lot of blame for their terrible 2020 on departed defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Now with Dan Quinn at the helm, several players- like DeMarcus Lawrence and Leighton Vander Esch- getting back to roles they're comfortable in, and a few new faces (veteran Keanu Neal, rookie Micah Parsons) in key spots, the time for excuses about a poor scheme fit is over.

Cowboys' top 5 plays vs Buccaneers | 2021 :: The Mothership

Link It's not exactly a storied rivalry, but the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup has produced some memorable moments over the years. Relive the Cowboys' best plays from the all-time series, including Jaylon Smith's shining moment, game-winners from Michael Irvin and Timmy Newsome, and two Tony-Romo-to-Miles-Austin hookups at the pirate ship.

Cowboys fans' guide to enjoying Week 1 tilt vs Bucs :: Cowboys Wire

Link Rafael Vela joins the Cowboys Wire team for the 2021 season, and he comes out of the gate with some common-sense reminders as Dak Prescott and Co. get the 2021 season cranked up. Whatever happens Thursday night, he suggests, follow the old football rule of putting it behind you within 24 hours. Win or lose, Week 2 is always a more reliable barometer of how a team will perform in the regular season anyway.

Only 3 Cowboys players remain unvaccinated, per Stephen Jones :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Next Woman Up: Charlotte Jones, EVP and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys :: NFL.com

Link It was a phone call from her father Jerry- about hot pants, believe it or not- that first got Charlotte Jones involved with the Cowboys. She took a full-time role with the club and was given two directives, she says: "Find a way to stop losing money, and whatever you do, don't tarnish the star." Thirty-two years later, she remains an integral force behind the most valuable sports franchise on the planet.

Former Cowboys QB shows off trick shot skills on social media :: Brad Johnson (Twitter)

