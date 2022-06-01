News: Another Falcon landing in Dallas? Where do Cowboys’ weapons rank?

June 1 will likely add to the available talent pool in the NFL. Teams still trying to balance the books will be cutting or trading a few more players with the passing of that important contractual date. Dallas might just be the beneficiary regarding one veteran defender in particular.

Elsewhere, we’re examining who looks to be in for a fight just to keep their roster spot, we’re ranking the Cowboys’ offensive playmakers against 31 other teams’, and we’re making bold predictions about the Cowboys’ 2022 season. Also, does Dallas win because of Dak Prescott or just with him on the field? All that, plus Dalton Schultz gets a tip of the cap among tight ends, Simi Fehoko is a man on a mission, Leighton Vander Esch gets real-life cowboy lessons, and Troy Aikman makes his hometown a country music mecca for one day in June. That’s all ahead in this edition of News and Notes.

Deion Jones could reunite with Dan Quinn if the Atlanta Falcons move on after June 1st :: Blogging the Boys

Talk is rampant that the Falcons veteran could be a post-June 1 casualty in Atlanta. He’s coming off shoulder surgery and the worst season of his career, but his history with Dan Quinn could give him value in Dallas as part of what is shaping up to be a rotation of linebackers alongside Micah Parsons.

Is Dak Prescott not a QB you win games 'because of'? :: 105.3 The Fan

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky put out a list of quarterbacks whose teams win games because of them and then another list of quarterbacks whose teams merely win games with them behind center. He put Dak Prescott on the latter list. The guys on GBag Nation had some thoughts… and they may be surprising to many fans.

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz makes Top 10 in PFF's tight end rankings :: Cowboys Wire

The tight end placed 8th in PFF’s positional rankings, justifying his spot among the best in the league at tight end. He had a breakout 2021 season, finishing third among tight ends in receptions and sixth in receiving yards. His numbers suggest he’s still on the upswing, and even deserving of the franchise tag salary he’ll command without a long-term deal before July 15.

Fehoko looking to seize newfound opportunities :: The Mothership

The fifth-round pick in 2021 had a quiet rookie year. But now, with departures by two veteran receivers and injuries to several others ahead of him on the depth chart, he’s looking to make some noise as a legitimate pass-catching option on gameday. “I ended up staying here and I was able to work with Dak a little bit through the offseason,” Fehoko said. “It’s just some of those things that I’ve been just doing in the offseason, and I felt like it helped my game.”

Tiering the best offensive weapon groups in the NFL 2022 :: The 33rd Team

Having an effective quarterback is key, but he has to have weapons around him. In this look at each team’s running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, Dallas finds itself in the third tier leaguewide. The weapons are solid, even above average, but these squads lack the depth necessary to be real game-changers. Also in Tier 3: the Chargers, Lions, Seahawks, and Chiefs.

Sean Payton, Eagles, Tony Pollard figure into 2022's bold predictions for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Sports Illustrated‘s list of 100 bold predictions for the upcoming season forecasts a bumpy rollercoaster for the Cowboys. Among the prognostications: Sean Payton’s name is back and buzzing before Halloween, Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t lead the team’s running backs in touches, the Eagles win the East, and the Mike McCarthy situation reaches critical mass with the club’s Christmas Eve game. Buckle up, Cowboys fans.

5 Cowboys fighting for their roster spots in 2022 :: Inside the Star

Competition is about to heat up, and some current Cowboys players will inevitably be left out in the cold when the final 53-man rosters are released. Among those fighting for a spot this season are guard Connor McGovern, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, special teamer C.J. Goodwin, safety Donovan Wilson, and defensive ends Tarell Basham and newly-signed Dante Fowler.

3 biggest areas of weakness on the Cowboys’ 2022 roster :: The Landry Hat

Not all the holes can be fully patched every offseason. While the Cowboys roster boasts plenty of strength, there are still positional groups that are thinner than is ideal. Wide receiver is one, with lots of question marks the deeper you go down the depth chart. Offensive line is another. They’re trying to rebuild, but The Great Wall this is not. Defensive line is also problematic, with a less-than-solid plan opposite DeMarcus Lawrence on the end and more pressure needed from the interior tackles.

Cowboys' 90-man roster by jersey number, including 13 swaps from last season :: Cowboys Wire

From Kelvin Joseph to Chauncey Golston (both sporting new digits) and everyone in between- including a few duplicates for now- here’s a number-by-number guide to who’s who as the Cowboys get set to kick off more OTAs this week.

Troy Aikman’s route to Monday Night Football includes the Highway to Henryetta :: Tulsa World

The Cowboys icon has helped to create an all-day music festival that will bring one of country music’s biggest stars to the same rural Oklahoma field where Aikman played baseball as a kid. Blake Shelton will headline Highway to Henryetta on June 11, with crowds expected to top 12,000. Proceeds will benefit educational and community initiatives in Aikman’s hometown.

Leighton Vander Esch gets real-life cowboy lessons :: SportsDay Cowboys (Twitter)

Leighton Vander Esch works on his "Cowboys" skills on Tyson Durfey's ranch 🤠https://t.co/lTYldW3VjK pic.twitter.com/wIalaRniP7 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) June 1, 2022

