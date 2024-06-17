Get news, analysis, fan views and quizzes for the Tractor Boys

Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon

BBC Sport's coverage of Ipswich Town is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

Follow an improved club page to be up to speed with all the very latest news, insight and analysis, fan views and interactive content.

Get Blues news sent direct to your device.

Simply go to the Ipswich Town page then select Follow to add them to MySport and, if you are using the BBC Sport app, tap the bell icon to sign up for club notifications, including news, goals and results.