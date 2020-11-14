News: 2nd Cowboy added to COVID list; mocks, draft talk heat up

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be a hot topic in the upcoming offseason. The team has some tough decisions ahead as they try to improve their roster, while opening up cap space to extend franchise star Dak Prescott. Trading Amari Cooper would net the Cowboys a top pick and clear cap space, so should the Cowboys shop their elite wideout? Draft season has already begun for some fans, and the Cowboys will be scheduled to select early. See what plans K.D. Drummond has for the team’s draft in his latest 4-round mock.

With hope all but gone for Dallas’ postseason chances, the Cowboys should begin to play some of the younger players on their roster just to see what they have, and Jerry Jones agrees, but who will be the biggest beneficiary of this potential playing time increase? It looks like the Cowboys’ experimental signing of Aldon Smith has already paid off, and the club made it known they hope to extend the talented pass rusher.

News and Notes starts with a second Cowboys player being placed on the coronavirus watch list as the organization continues to try to safeguard against an all-out outbreak up and down the roster.

Second Cowboys DL hits reserve/COVID-19 list

https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1327373671783157763 Tyrone Crawford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, though it has been learned that he did not himself test positive for the virus. Now Crawford has been joined on that list by Cowboys practice squadder Walter Palmore. The second-year nose tackle has yet to appear in a game. -TB

Cowboys should strongly consider trading Amari Cooper this offseason :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys have some difficult decisions to make in the upcoming offseason. No one will argue that the Cowboys are better without Amari Cooper, but if the Cowboys could move the star wideout in a blockbuster deal, Dallas could simultaneously increase their draft capital and cap space, while still having one of the league's most talented WR groups. -AH

Draft Show: 12 Prospects To Watch on Saturday :: The Mothership

Link The Dallas Cowboys will likely be selecting towards the top of each round in April's 2021 NFL Draft, meaning it is crucial that Dallas continues to draft well, as they did last year. Cowboys staff writer Kyle Youmans brings you 12 potential draft targets for fans to watch this college football Saturday. -AH

4-Round Mock Draft 1.0: Small trade gives Cowboys 6 top-100 picks :: Cowboys Wire

Link It's never too early to look ahead to next year's NFL draft, especially if your team is well out of the hunt. Cowboys Wire's own K.D. Drummond provides one of his first mocks of 2021. In it, the Cowboys entertain the popular idea of trading down and are able to completely revamp the secondary. -AH

Dalton Schultz is putting up a few top-10 numbers this season :: PFF DAL Cowboys (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/PFF_Cowboys/status/1327242309692497920

Jerry Jones backs playing younger Cowboys: 'Overall in the best interest of the team' :: Cowboys Wire

Link When a team is in the position that the Cowboys are currently in, it only makes sense to increase the snap counts for your young prospects to begin to evaluate what you have in these players. On Friday, Jerry Jones acknowledged that the Cowboys should begin this process, and our own Todd Brock looks into who might be the beneficiary of the Cowboys experimenting with playing time. -AH

Fast 5: Does Pollard Need More Of Zeke's Carries? :: The Mothership

Link Three Dallas Cowboys staff writers, Nick Eatman, Kyle Youmans, and David Helman do their best to tackle tough questions about the remainder of the Cowboys' season. Today's article asks the experts if Tony Pollard's role should eat more into Ezekiel Elliott's touches. -AH

After further review: Garrett Gilbert should be starting QB of the Cowboys; couple of defensive linemen impress :: Blogging the Boys

Link Dan Rogers of Blogging the Boys breaks down the film from Dallas versus Pittsburgh. Two of his biggest conclusions: Garrett Gilbert should remain the starter, and Neville Gallimore jumps off the screen while rewatching the game. -AH

The Dallas Cowboys & Optum teamed up to create care packages for military members deployed overseas :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1327234767553781760

CowboysWire Podcast: Is the franchise embracing the backdoor tank in 2020? :: Cowboys Wire

Link In the latest edition of the CowboysWire Podcast, hosts K.D. Drummond and Ryan O'Leary are talking all things Cowboys. This includes the Week 9 close loss to Pittsburgh, Garrett Gilbert's performance, and much more. -AH

Cowboys midseason review: Who or what surprised the most in the first half of the season :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Blogging the Boys staff writers each give their most surprising players or events for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season. -AH

Inside glimpse at O-line summit meeting where big men talk technique :: NFL Films (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/NFLFilms/status/1327310780648337416

Jerry Jones implies Cowboys' desire to extend Aldon Smith in offseason :: Cowboys Wire

Link Aldon Smith has been a real bright spot for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, and Jerry Jones made it clear he hopes to be able to keep Smith in Dallas after this season. -AH

2021 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 :: NFL.com

The annual all-star game has scrapped the tenth edition of its game. In a normal year, over 100 day-three draft prospects are invited; this year, they'll attend a virtual program meant to educate incoming pros on the business and lifestyle changes that come with an NFL career. -TB