Newport vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Newport vs Manchester United LIVE!

A fascinating tie headlines the fourth round of this season's FA Cup. Man United head to south Wales for a meeting with League Two minnows Newport, with this the last chance Erik ten Hag's men have to win a trophy this year. A Premier League title race is a long way off, United finished bottom of their Champions League group to crash out of Europe and their Carabao Cup campaign was ended in emphatic fashion by Newcastle.

Despite their malaise over the last decade or so, the 12-time winners United have a decent record in the cup and have only failed to reach the fifth round once in the last nine years. Newport, however, have only reached the next stage once since 1949.

The Red Devils hope to have Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez fit to make their starting line-up. These two teams will also enter the game with the knowledge of their fifth-round opponents with the FA Cup draw set to take place earlier this afternoon. Follow all the action from Newport vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Newport vs Man Utd updates

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT | Rodney Parade

How to watch: BBC One

Man United team news: Bayindir to start

FA Cup draw delayed

Score prediction

Standard Sport prediction

14:52 , Matt Verri

While Newport have pulled off big results in cup competitions over the past few years, it would be a major shock not to see United win comfortably this afternoon.

Man Utd to win, 3-1.

FA Cup draw delayed

14:43 , Matt Verri

The fifth-round draw was set to take place around 30 minutes ago, but that has been pushed back.

Crowd trouble in the West Brom-Wolves match earlier today forced that match to be suspended, and meant there was not time for the draw to take place ahead of Liverpool's match with Norwich.

It will instead be held at half-time of that game, at about 3:15pm GMT.

Rashford not involved

14:35 , Matt Verri

A fresh update on the Man United team news front - Marcus Rashford will not be involved this afternoon.

The club have just confirmed that the forward has not recovered from illness in time to feature.

A statement said: “Marcus Rashford not well enough to be in the squad for Newport following illness; he has stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers.”

(REUTERS)

Man United team news

14:28 , Matt Verri

Manchester United should start with both Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Shaw joined England colleague Harry Maguire in returning to training at Carrington ahead of the fourth-round trip to south Wales, before which Man Utd enjoyed a fortnight off for their winter break.

Argentine defender Martinez and Casemiro are both set to be in contention having made the bench for the 2-2 draw with Tottenham earlier this month.

With Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat reaching the Africa Cup of Nations knockouts, Ten Hag will hand goalkeeper Altay Bayindir a long-awaited debut after joining United last summer.

"He's waited for his chance but he is experienced, he played in a big club in Turkey under big pressure, he knows how to deal with it," Ten Hag said of Bayindir at his pre-match press conference.

"So we are looking forward to Sunday. Altay is waiting for this moment and this is his moment."

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Newport team news

14:20 , Matt Verri

Both Matt Baker and Liverpool loanee Adam Lewis are available for the hosts, who have question marks over Kyle Jameson, Offrande Zanzala and Declan Drysdale.

Josh Seberry will though definitely miss out for Newport.

How to Newport vs Manchester United

14:11 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today's contest will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will offer a live stream service online for free via their app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action this afternoon right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Newport vs Manchester United!

It looks to be a classic FA Cup tie, with League Two side Newport looking to pull off an almighty shock and pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag. United though swept aside Wigan earlier this month and will be confident of booking their place in the fifth round.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm GMT from Rodney Parade. Stay with us!