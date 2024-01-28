Is Newport v Manchester United on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch FA Cup online today

Manchester United are in FA Cup action (Action Images via Reuters)

Newport County have earned a glamour FA Cup draw with Manchester United their fourth round visitors.

The Welsh club came through a replay with Eastleigh to progress to this stage and will hope to cause a shock as Erik ten Hag’s side visit Rodney Parade.

The League Two team do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later.

Can they produce a famous result as Manchester United come to town?

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

When is Newport vs Manchester United?

Newport vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 28 January at Rodney Parade.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. It will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Josh Seberry and Declan Drysdale are expected to remain absent for Newport, who will likely utilise a back five to try and stymie their visitors.

Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial, who has undergone groin surgery and faces a spell on the sidelines. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could make their comeback from injury, though, while Altay Bayindir is set for a competitive debut in goal.

Predicted line-ups

Newport XI: Townsend; McLoughlin, Delaney, Clarke, Bennett, Lewis; Morris, Charsley, Wildig; Palmer-Houlden, Evans.

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Odds

Newport win 20/1

Draw 11/1

Manchester United win 1/11

Get the latest football betting site offers here

Prediction

A Manchester United win. Newport 1-3 Manchester United.