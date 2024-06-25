Newport sign ex-Wednesday defender Brennan

Ciaran Brennan made his first team debut for Sheffield Wednesday in an EFL Cup game in 2020 [Getty Images]

Newport County have signed former Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ciaran Brennan.

Irishman Brennan, who became a free agent this summer, is the second recruit this week for the League Two club who yesterday announced the signing of Anthony Glennon.

The deal is subject to international clearance and Football League approval.

Brennan, 24, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Exiles.

The former Republic of Ireland under-18 and under-19 international joined the Wednesday academy in 2013 and made 18 appearances for the Sheffield club.

He has also had loan spells at Notts County and Swindon Town and last season played four matches on loan at National League Hartlepool United.

Brennan told the Newport County website: "I'm buzzing to get the deal over the line. Its been going on for a while now, so I am delighted to get it done.

"I have got a relatively good idea of what the league brings. I know I am more than comfortable at this level and I want to show the fans that I can be one of the best players here.

"I am ready to kick on now."