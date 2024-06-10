Newport seek 10-year extension to Rodney Parade lease

Newport County have played their home matches at Rodney Parade since 2012 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Newport County are hopeful of remaining at their Rodney Parade home for the long term.

The League Two club are seeking to negotiate a new 10-year lease with Dragons, the rugby union side who own the stadium in Newport.

The Exiles have played home matches at the historic rugby venue since 2012, but their lease agreement finished at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The plan was revealed by chairman Huw Jenkins, the former Swansea City chairman who took over the Exiles in January 2024, who had said in January that initial talks had begun about a new lease.

"We are... continuing our discussions with the Dragons, our landlords and partners at Rodney Parade, over a new 10-year lease which must be in place under EFL rules by season 25-26," Jenkins said in a club statement to update supporters.

"We both need each other if professional sport is to be successful in Newport, a must for the city, and we hope to give you some more news soon as it will be a major milestone for the club to secure its long-term future."

Jenkins also revealed that the club's recruitment policy would favour youth and potential, a direction already suggested by the departures of Newport's longest-serving player, 33-year-old defender Scot Bennett, and forward Omar Bogle, 30.

"It’s crucial that the decisions we make fit within the club’s medium-term ambitions where age, experience, talent and ambition are considered carefully before any player comes in or goes out of the club," Jenkins added.

"We need to be brave and bring the age of the squad down significantly. We need to take a chance on younger players who may not have a wealth of experience but are hungry to take their chance and carve out a successful career in the professional game - starting with Newport.

"We already have a number of signings agreed, but obviously we can’t confirm most things until the window opens on June 14."