Newport names former Brossart coach Paul Wiggins Jr. as its new head football coach

Paul Wiggins Jr. during a 2021 game as head coach of Bishop Brossart. He will take over the Newport High School football program.

Newport High School graduate Paul Wiggins Jr. is returning home as the new head coach of the Newport Wildcats football team.

He replaces Ryan Hahn, who resigned as head coach after two seasons. He led Newport to an 11-12 record, including 8-4 in 2023.

Wiggins comes to Newport after a successful decade-long run at Bishop Brossart High School. After taking over a program with just 21 players, he led the Mustangs to a record of 67-43 and three district championships.

During Wiggins' tenure, the Mustang Athletic Complex, which includes a football field, opened in 2020.

"We took the program at Brossart from a low point to respectability, and I'm proud of what we accomplished," Wiggins said in a press release. "I was there when the stadium was being built, and I really wanted to see that through."

Newport Stadium will be reopened for the 2024 season after being closed for renovations for the past two years.

At Newport, Wiggins will lead the Wildcats during their first season in the newly revamped Newport Stadium. The nearly 90-year old stadium has been shut down for the past two seasons while structural repairs and improvements were made, forcing the Wildcats to play all of their games on the road.

Newport is aiming to have five home games and two scrimmages in the remodeled stadium in 2024, according to the release.

"I know the players, the fans, the school district and the community are anxious to get back to the stadium,” Wiggins said. “We are now about getting to the work of carrying our success to the new stadium and to beyond just the home games."

Wiggins is a 1986 Newport High School graduate who played defensive end and outside linebacker for the Wildcats. He is in his eighth year as a middle school special education teacher who came to teaching after a corporate career.

"It is very exciting to be coming home," Wiggins said. "God's plan for everyone is always different. I was going to help out former head coach Ryan Hahn this season, so now to be able to serve as head coach is great. The team is already working out, and I am very much enjoying the start we are off to. I'm very excited with the opportunities and possibilities with this team. The reception I have received has been amazing. Now it's about getting down to work and carrying this beyond the honeymoon."

Wiggins brings a wealth of experience to the Newport High School football program, said Newport Independent Schools Athletic Director Mike Hunter.

"Coach Wiggins is well aware of the culture and climate of the school and community," Hunter said in the press release. "He grew up in Newport, wore the red and black as a player, and his heart has been at Newport even though he was leading another program. He is committed to instilling positive characteristics into his players that will make them successful on the field as well as in life."

Wiggins described his coaching philosophy is looking for and elevating players who aren't interested in individual accomplishments but who want to make the team better.

"I want a team full of players who know their role and who work hard on behalf of the entire team," he said. "If a kid says I need the ball, that doesn't work with me. For me, it's all about the team."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Newport names former Brossart coach as its new head football coach