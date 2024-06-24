Newport names Campbell County grad and standout basketball player as new athletic director

Kevin Reinhardt, a Hall of Fame high school basketball player and Newport native, has been named Athletic Director of the Newport Independent Schools. He replaces former AD Mike Hunter, who has retired.

Reinhardt has been serving as a Behavior Interventionist at Newport Intermediate School, a position he will relinquish to become as the district's full-time AD. He has served as the head basketball coach at Nicholas County in central Kentucky and South Dearborn High School in southeast Indiana and as an assistant coach at Newport, Campbell County and Holmes high schools.

Reinhardt was born in Newport and raised in Wilder. He is a 2002 graduate of Campbell County High School and holds a bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Advertising and Communications from Northern Kentucky University and a master's degree in Special Education and Teaching from Georgetown College. He is currently pursuing a second master's degree in Administration from the University of the Cumberlands.

"I very excited, and I want to thank Superintendent Tony Watts and Newport Intermediate School Principal Dr. Jennifer Michael for this tremendous opportunity and for giving me the confidence to pursue this position," Reinhardt said in a press releast. .

"I know Mike Hunter very well. I knew Mike was going to retire, and I've been thinking about this position for about a year. Being an athletic director was something I have long thought about. I've missed being around coaching, so I'm very grateful for the chance I am being given."

Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts said several talented and experienced candidates applied for the position.

"We felt Kevin was the best person for the job," Watts said. "He has been successful as a coach and player. He has learned a lot from his time playing and coaching, and I know he can share his experiences with our coaches and players. We are excited to have Kevin as AD. We look forward to him adding to the things that Mike Hunter started."

Reinhardt was a standout basketball player and is a member of Campbell County High School's Hall of Fame. He graduated as the Camels all-time leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. He was the NKAC Player of the Year in 2002, led the NKAC in scoring for two consecutive years and was a member of Camel teams that won two district and one regional championship. He is also a member of the 10th Region Basketball Hall of Fame and was the 10th Region high jump champion his senior year.

Following his high school career, Reinhardt went on to play basketball at NKU, where he lettered three years and was Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year.

For his final season, he transferred to Georgetown College, where he was team MVP, a first team all-conference Mid-South Conference selection and played on a 2007 team that had an undefeated regular season and won the conference championship.

After graduating from Georgetown, Reinhardt played professionally for one season with the Georgia Grizzlies of the American Basketball Association.

"I grew up playing at the Boys and Girls Club in Newport, and I understand the challenges some of our student athletes face," Reinhardt said. "Sports changed my life. It kept me out of trouble and really, the only reason I went to college was because of sports. I learned valuable lessons about teamwork, how to win and how to lose, how to persevere through the tough times. Sports helped me in my career and in life."

