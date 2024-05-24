Newport keeper Townsend earns Antigua and Barbuda call-up

Newport County goalkeeper Nick Townsend has won seven international caps [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Newport County goalkeeper Nick Townsend has been picked in Antigua and Barbuda's squad for their Concacaf World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Benna Boys play Bermuda at home on Wednesday, 5 June, followed by a trip to the Cayman Islands three days later.

It will mark a return to the international scene for Townsend, 29, who has won seven caps so far.

He opted to miss Antigua and Barbuda games in November last year to remain with Newport to ensure he kept his starting place.

The former Birmingham City keeper firmly established himself as Graham Coughlan's number one between the posts last season.

Townsend started all but three of the club's League Two matches in the 2023-24 campaign.

Back-up keeper Jonny Maxted and the experienced Joe Day have been released by the club in the past few weeks.

Solihull-born stopper Townsend qualifies for Antigua and Barbuda through his grandfather.

But because of names missing on birth certificates, it took four years to prove his eligibility and involved DNA tests to establish his heritage.

Townsend made his Antigua and Barbuda debut against Barbados in 2022.