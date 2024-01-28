Newport vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates as Casemiro and Martinez return

Newport County will look to produce yet another FA Cup shock this weekend as they welcome Manchester United to Rodney Parade.

The Welsh club came through a replay with Eastleigh to progress to this stage, while Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Wigan Athletic in their third-round contest. The League Two team do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later. With Maidstone United producing the shock of the weekend to beat Ipswich on Saturday, can Newport follow suit and produce another famous cup moment?

Follow below for all the latest match updates, and watch the game on BBC One.

Newport County host Manchester United in FA Cup fourth-round tie, live on BBC One

Newport: Townsend; Clarke, Delaney, Lewis, McLoughlin, Bennett, Morris, Wildig, Charsley, Palmer-Houlden, Evans.

Man Utd: Bayindir; Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Newport County AFC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

KICK-OFF! Newport County 0-0 Manchester United

And we are underway here in Wales as Newport get the first half started.

Closing in on kick-off

We’ve got just over five minutes to go until kick-off at Rodney Parade and the atmosphere is building nicely. Has this FA Cup fourth round got one more shock left in it?

Newport eyeing up a shock

It wouldn’t quite best Maidstone’s achievement yesterday but a win today would see Newport through to the fifth round for just the third time in the club’s history. The Welsh club have progressed from just two of their previous eight FA Cup fourth-round ties, doing so in their first (vs Huddersfield in 1948-49) and most recent such fixtures (vs Middlesbrough in 2018-19).

Erik ten Hag adresses Marcus Rashford absence

Reports have been swirling in the last few days regarding Marcus Rashford who is not in today’s matchday squad. The United boss was fairly tight-lipped when asked about it pre-match: “It’s an internal matter”. “I will deal with it”, he said.

History in the making

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Newport County and Manchester United. The Exiles have won just one of their last 23 meetings with top-flight opponents in all competitions (D7 L15), beating Leicester City 2-1 in the FA Cup in 2018-19.

Man Utd in ‘no position to underestimate any team’ heading into Newport cup tie

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are not in a position to underestimate any opponent as his stumbling side look to keep their hopes of silverware alive in Sunday’s FA Cup clash at Newport.

This has been a challenging second season in the hotseat for the Dutchman, whose side languish eighth in the Premier League and were eliminated from European competition before Christmas.

United’s Carabao Cup defence is also long since over, meaning the FA Cup takes on extra significance as their only potential route to a trophy in a disappointing campaign.

Man City break the Spurs curse late on

Finally, the curse was lifted. Manchester City are a magnificent team, the rightful champions of Europe and the world, but on this rectangular patch of ground in north London they have been a mixture of unfortunate, underwhelming and comically inept. Before tonight they had played five games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and lost them all, never even scoring a goal despite accumulating an xG of about 375. For 88 minutes here history rhymed, until Nathan Ake’s bundled late winner, a game won in the most un-Cityish of ways.

Pep Guardiola had been getting increasingly irate, so much so that he was booked for sarcastically applauding referee Paul Tierney during the second half of this FA Cup tie. He would have recognised some similar traits of games that had gone before here, in which City created chance after chance but could not alter the scoreboard. An early goal was chalked off by the barest of margins; Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku all missed prime chances.

But where Guardiola had come against stubborn defensive units in the past, deliberately designed to annoy him by Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, this Ange Postecoglou team was never going to play that way. Tottenham tried to play their way, but they never managed to gain control and ultimately their open gameplan failed, albeit at the very last, at a corner, when so much hard work had been done. City won 1-0 and the defending champions will be in the hat for the fifth round.

Lawrence Ostlere from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Manchester City finally lift the curse to knock Tottenham out the FA Cup

Chelsea and Aston Villa set for FA Cup replay

Two Premier League teams who will face a replay to be in the fifth round are Chelsea and Aston Villa - here’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney and his assessment from the Stamford Bridge stalemate.

Chelsea and Aston Villa set for FA Cup replay after goalless stalemate

Everton out as Luton progress in FA Cup

Even an injury-time winner was not the most dramatic event in Merseyside football in the last couple of days but there is a shared sense of gloom. While Liverpool mourn Jurgen Klopp’s planned departure, Everton’s disappointment stems from different reasons. As they were ejected from the FA Cup, Luton Town’s supporters chorused about going to Wembley; after last season’s play-off final, they have fond memories of the national stadium.

Yet if Everton claimed they merited a free kick when the Hatters took the lead and could point out that Cauley Woodrow’s decider came 14 seconds into the 96th minute – only five had been signalled – neither grievance had much weight. Luton had more cohesion and chances, more dynamism and drive. Perhaps they had more in reserve, too, with two substitutes, Luke Berry and Woodrow, playing pivotal parts in the decider.

If Sean Dyche’s sides tend to be set-piece specialists, they were beaten at their own game. Both Luton goals came from corners, just as they had prospered from dead-ball situations when achieving their maiden Premier League win at Goodison in September.

Sean Dyche shows his old weakness as Everton beaten at their own game

Newport County vs Manchester United

The visitors are here:

Maidstone United pull off stunning Cup win at Ipswich

15:52 , Ben Fleming

Before we get underway in Wales, let’s have a look back at some of the FA Cup stories of thw weekend so far. And where else to start but Portman Road, where Maidstone United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets of recent times as goals from Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne sealed a 2-1 win over Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town.

Maidstone pull off historic FA Cup shock and Brighton win thriller

FA Cup fifth-round draw

In the half-time break between Liverpool vs Norwich, the FA Cup fifth round draw has taken place.

The winner of this tie will face an away fixture against the winner of Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest which is set for a replay after the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Here’s the draw in full:

Blackburn/Wrexham v Newcastle

Chelsea/Aston Villa v Leeds/Plymouth

Bournemouth v Leicester

Liverpool/Norwich City v Watford/Southampton

Bristol City/Nottingham Forest v Newport County/Manchester United

Wolverhampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City

Graham Coughlan warns Man Utd to expect a hostile atmosphere at Newport

Newport manager Graham Coughlan admits Erik ten Hag is in the FA Cup firing line and warned Manchester United to expect a “unique and hostile” atmosphere at Rodney Parade.

United meet League Two County for the first time in their history in Sunday’s fourth-round tie, with 74 places between them in the football pyramid and millions of pounds on their respective balance sheets.

Yet Rodney Parade’s tight confines and a crowd of just under 10,000 will welcome United with Ten Hag, during a dismal season at Old Trafford, under pressure to progress in the only competition the Red Devils have a chance left of winning.

Graham Coughlan warns Man Utd to expect a hostile atmosphere at Newport

Team news

It’s virtually as expected for Newport but it’s a surprisingly strong team named by United. There are returns to the starting XI for Casemiro and Martinez who have spent long spells out on the sidelines, with Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony and Hojlund leading an attacking forward line for Erik ten Hag.

The team news are in!

Team news coming shortly

15:28 , Ben Fleming

We should have team news landing any minute now - will there be any surprises?

Manchester United appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO

Earlier in the week, Manchester United pulled off a coup in the first major appointment of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, as Omar Berrada of Manchester City has been appointed chief executive.

The recommendation came from Ineos, and was backed by the board, who have been looking to fill the role since Richard Arnold left last year.

Although there had been expectation that Jean-Claude Blanc would step in as CEO, his preference is to stay with the wider sporting group owned by Ratcliffe. That led United to Berrada, and it is understood he had been earmarked for months.

Manchester United appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United transfer plans after encountering FFP problems

Erik ten Hag says financial fair play restrictions will prevent Manchester United from acting in the January transfer window to fill the “gap” in attack left by Anthony Martial’s extended absence.

This has been a quiet month across the board and the Red Devils have focused on streamlining the squad rather than bolstering it.

Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri are among those to have left on loan, with United always expected to do little to nothing in terms of signings.

And not even the fact that Martial has been ruled out until April after undergoing surgery on a groin injury is likely to change things due to Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

“I looked but there is no space,” United boss Ten Hag said. “No space on FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position.

Ten Hag reveals Man Utd transfer plans after encountering FFP problems

Newport vs Man United - predicted XIs

We’ve got just under half an hour until the team news is with us but here is how we think both teams will line up:

Newport predicted XI: Townsend; McLoughlin, Delaney, Clarke, Bennett, Lewis; Morris, Charsley, Wildig; Palmer-Houlden, Evans.

Manchester United predicted XI: Bayindir; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Early team news - Manchester United

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be without Anthony Martial, who has undergone groin surgery and faces a spell on the sidelines. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could make their comeback from injury, though, while Altay Bayindir is set for a competitive debut in goal.

Early team news - Newport County

Josh Seberry and Declan Drysdale are expected to remain absent for Newport, who will likely utilise a back five to try and stymie their visitors

Newport County vs Manchester United - all the key info

When is Newport vs Manchester United?

Newport vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 28 January at Rodney Parade.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. It will be available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Newport v Man Utd on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch FA Cup online today

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round clash between Newport County and Manchester United live from Rodney Parade. In the aftermath of Maidstone’s superb upset over Ipswich yesterday, it’s now the turn of the League Two side who will eye up a famous win against Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Welsh club do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later.

Will today be there day? Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match updates.