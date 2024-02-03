Newport County: Huw Jenkins reveals Exiles rejected multiple offers for Will Evans

Will Evans played for Cymru Premier sides Cardiff Met and Bala Town before joining Newport in 2022

Chairman Huw Jenkins revealed Newport County rejected multiple offers for Will Evans during the January transfer window.

Evans netted his 19th goal of the season in a 4-2 FA Cup fourth loss to Manchester United.

In an address to fans, Jenkins confirmed Newport "turned down a number of written offers for our top goalscorer Will Evans".

The League Two club bolstered their squad by signing striker Luke Jephcott.

"Timing is critical when deciding and negotiating a potential transfer," added Jenkins in a statement issued by the club.

"When buying or selling, it's not just about getting the right deal, but also being fully prepared for the decisions you make.

"Making sure your squad is strengthened and not weakened is the key to everything. I know that might seem obvious but, believe me, at a lot of clubs that's not always the case."

Defender Nathan Wood has joined Cork City on loan for the remainder of the season.