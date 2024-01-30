Newport County High School Roundup: Scores and recaps from Monday night

Coaches are reminded to send in game results each weeknight by emailing pjsports@providencejournal.com, or calling (401) 277-7340 from 6-10 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I

Portsmouth 38, Scituate 32

Gyselle Mairs scored a game-high 13 points and teammate Olivia Durant tacked on 9 more as Portsmouth improved to 8-5 with its win over Scituate. Ryleigh Esposito led the Spartans with 6 points in the loss and three of here teammates scored 5 apiece.

Gyselle Mairs, Portsmouth girls basketball

Cranston West 57, Rogers 17

The Falcons used a balanced scoring attack, with three players reaching double figures, to notch their ninth league win of the season. Maia Riccio led all scorers with 13 points, Kyla Buco and Nicole Silvestri each netted 10 for West (9-4). For Rogers, Tess Margolis had 6 points in the loss.

Division II

Mount St. Charles 65, Tiverton 43

Addie Johnson scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, made 5 steals and had 5 assists in the Mount's triumph. Emma Roberts contributed 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists in the victory. For the Tigers, Issy Williams led the way with 17 points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Division II

Moses Brown 53, Portsmouth 23

Jordan Mowad finished first in the 200 freestyle, the 200 free, the 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 4x100 free relay team, sparking the Quakers to victory.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Moses Brown 53, Portsmouth 23

Isabell Quinn won the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle races and was part of the winning 4x100 free relay team, as the Quakers outscored the Patriots.

Tuesday's schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.

Middletown at South Kingstown, 6:15 p.m.

Tiverton at Shea, 7 p.m.

Tolman at Rogers, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Division Championships at PCTA, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rogers vs. Smithfield at Smithfield YMCA, 5 p.m.

South Kingstown vs. Middletown at Newport YMCA, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rogers vs. Smithfield at Smithfield YMCA, 5 p.m.

South Kingstown vs. Middletown at Newport YMCA, 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Newport County High School Scores and recaps from Monday night