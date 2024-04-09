Newport County 1-3 Accrington Stanley: Exiles' slump continues with home defeat

Newport were only two points outside the League Two play-off places after victory at AFC Wimbledon on 16 March [Huw Evans picture agency]

Newport County's late-season slump continued as they were beaten 3-1 by Accrington Stanley at Rodney Parade.

Newport began in style as Harry Charsley laid off for Bryn Morris to fire in his eighth goal of the season.

But Alex Henderson's header quickly drew Accrington level and Tommy Leigh's close-range strike put the visitors ahead seconds into the second half.

Joe Pritchard tapped in to seal victory for the visitors, with Newport's Adam Lewis sent off in added time.

This was a first win in five League Two games for John Doolan's team, who climb to 17th in the table, one point and one place below Newport.

The Exiles are enduring their worst run of 2023-24 having lost five successive matches.