Newman's star rose higher for DC this spring

Jun. 16—Daviess County High School senior shortstop Abby Newman had the type of softball season most players can only dream about in 2021, the result of which is her being named the Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-3 Newman was the driving force on a team of stars, solidifying the middle of the infield with consistent and, at times, spectacular play and igniting the Lady Panther offense from her leadoff spot in the order.

Beyond all this, though, Newman's leadership abilities may be the most compelling aspect of her multitude of contributions to what has evolved into one of the most consistently successful softball programs in Kentucky.

"Abby has taken the leadership role this season and she has run with it," Daviess County coach John Biggs said. "After not playing a season last year (due to the COVID pandemic), we had a lot of new faces in the varsity lineup, including three new infield starters.

"Abby provides that anchor of stability in the infield you must have to be a successful team — she's taken the leadership role and she's run with it. That's been a big key to our success."

Newman, who has signed with Western Kentucky University, came back bigger and stronger this spring.

"I trained a lot during quarantine, got bigger and stronger, and it's really helped my overall game," Newman said. "I'm hitting more straight-up now (as opposed to slapping), and that's led to more extra-base hits."

The hard work in the offseason paid off, as Newman's offensive numbers are staggering.

In the 2021 regular season, Newman batted a team-best .505, also leading the team in doubles (15), triples (3) and bases on balls (24) and finished second in base hits with 47. Moreover, she hit two home runs, scored 31 runs and had 21 RBIs.

Newman swiped seven bases in as many attempts and struck out only five times all season.

"Abby has expanded her offensive skill set, and she sets the tone for us from the leadoff spot," Biggs said. "Early in her career she relied on her short game, but two years ago she began driving the ball in the gaps.

"Defensively, she's as good as I've coached. She has worked extremely hard to getter better every year, and she is never satisfied — always doing all she can to become a better, more complete player."

Newman — who plays on the nationally renowned Louisville Sluggers travel team in the summer — says she and her teammates have been spurred by the rich softball culture that surrounds them at Daviess County.

"We're all super-close, we're all thrilled to be out there, and that's a big part of the DCHS program," Newman said. "The culture here is to always be a good teammate, to put the team ahead of yourself, and that just becomes ingrained in you the longer you play here.

"In the time I've played here, we've really grown as a program. Coach Biggs makes it challenging, but he also makes it fun, and the emphasis on team is sort of at the center of it all."

And at the center of the team this season has been Abby Newman.