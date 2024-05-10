Newman powers DC past Mater Dei

Annie Newman went 3-for-6 with a double and a home run, drove in six runs and scored three times to lead Daviess County to a 13-5 win against Mater Dei (Ind.) on Thursday in Evansville.

Danielle Beckwith went 2-for-2 with two runs for the Lady Panthers (19-6), while Sadie Morris scored three runs, Shelby Bennett added two RBIs and two runs, and Briley Henry scored twice with an RBI. Kamryn Timmons struck out 12 batters in five innings for the win.

Lankford went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for Mater Dei (3-8).

DAVIESS COUNTY 200 600 5 — 13 10 2

MATER DEI 010 100 3 — 5 3 2

WP-Timmons. LP-Baumann. 2B-Newman (DC), Lankford (MD). HR-Newman (DC), Lankford (MD).