Newman Catholic girls volleyball team finishes second at Division 4 state tournament

ASHWAUBENON – The Newman Catholic girls volleyball team was heartbreakingly close to winning a state title Saturday.

The Cardinals won the first two sets and led in the third set against Wonewoc-Center in the WIAA Division 4 state championship match at the Resch Center, but the Wolves stormed back and won the final three sets to claim the crown.

Top-seeded Wonewoc-Center won 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-8, denying the Cardinals what would have been their fifth WIAA state title.

It is the first state title for Wonewoc-Center, which lost in the semifinals in its previous two trips to state.

“We had a good game plan and I thought that we fought really hard against them. I thought we played really well against them,” Newman Catholic coach Betty Lange said. “Today we didn’t end up winning, so congratulations to them. Well-fought match and really should go down to a five-set match. Every championship match should be that way.”

Newman Catholic, the No. 2 seed, was making its 13th appearance at state and the first since 2019. It won four consecutive titles from 2013 to 2016, also in Division 4. It is the third runner-up finish for the Cardinals, who also placed second in 2009 and 2012.

After winning the first two sets, Newman Catholic led 15-13 in the third set. The Wolves tied the set at 18-18 and were able to close it out and extend the match.

Wonewoc-Center rode that momentum and never trailed in the fourth-set victory. The Wolves then scored the first two points in the fifth set, built an 11-3 lead and closed out the championship.

“We just weren’t consistent with the execution,” Lange said. “You have to be at this stage of the game against that kind of a team. You’ve got to be able to do it consistently.

“We came in, we were ready to play. We were battling. We were fighting. We were playing what we’re used to doing. Their team is really well-coached.”

Newman Catholic's Lily Shields bumps the ball during a WIAA Division 4 girls volleyball state title match against Wonewoc-Center on Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Callie Sobolewski had 19 kills for Newman Catholic. Ashley Jankowski added 13 kills and Lily Shields had 11. Paige Guld had 34 assists. Shields led the Cardinals with 25 digs, while Sobolewski had 21 and Annika Sennes had 19.

Kelsey Justman had 34 kills for the Wolves. Jaelyn Stowe had 52 assists and Estanna Graewin had 37 digs.

“She’s an awesome player. Very talented and she had the supporting cast to go around her,” Lange said of Justman, a 5-foot-10 senior.

Wonewoc-Center finishes the season with a 30-2 record. Newman Catholic finishes the season with a 31-13 record.

The Cardinals say goodbye to three seniors – Guld, Jankowski and Lexi Repinski.

“It’s very amazing what this group has done and how they came from the beginning to the end,” Lange said. “To end up here in the championship match, you can’t ask for anything more than that. They are fighters and they battle and they are disciplined. Really great players.”

