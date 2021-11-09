Newlywed Austin Ernst wins two-year lease on a Lamborghini for Monday pro-am ace at LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship

Monday pro-ams don’t often make headlines, but Austin Ernst certainly generated buzz with a timely ace before the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship. When Ernst’s 8-iron from 147 yards on the par-3 12th at Pelican Golf Club found the bottom of the cup, she suddenly found herself behind the wheel of a bright green Lamborghini.

“It feels like it’s probably pretty fast,” said Ernst after sitting inside. “It will be exciting to take a little test drive.”

Ernst, 29, who was playing in the Raymond James Monday Pro-Am in Belleair, Florida, won a two-year lease on the flashy Italian car. She now has four career aces, including two in competition and a pair in pro-ams. This is the first time she has won anything for striking the perfect shot.

“I did see it go in,” said Ernst. “I hit it, and I hit it fairly off the toe, but it was right on line.”

Ernst, who married Jason Dods on Oct. 1, is a three-time winner on the LPGA. She won earlier this year at the LPGA Drive On event at Golden Ocala.

The former NCAA champ is one of 108 players teeing it up Nov. 11-14 in this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship. She’ll be joined in the field by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, No. 2-ranked Jin Young Ko and last year’s champion, Sei Young Kim (No. 4).