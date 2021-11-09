Newlywed Austin Ernst wins two-year lease on a Lamborghini for Monday pro-am ace at LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship

Beth Ann Nichols
·1 min read
In this article:
Monday pro-ams don’t often make headlines, but Austin Ernst certainly generated buzz with a timely ace before the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship. When Ernst’s 8-iron from 147 yards on the par-3 12th at Pelican Golf Club found the bottom of the cup, she suddenly found herself behind the wheel of a bright green Lamborghini.

“It feels like it’s probably pretty fast,” said Ernst after sitting inside. “It will be exciting to take a little test drive.”

Ernst, 29, who was playing in the Raymond James Monday Pro-Am in Belleair, Florida, won a two-year lease on the flashy Italian car. She now has four career aces, including two in competition and a pair in pro-ams. This is the first time she has won anything for striking the perfect shot.

“I did see it go in,” said Ernst. “I hit it, and I hit it fairly off the toe, but it was right on line.”

Ernst, who married Jason Dods on Oct. 1, is a three-time winner on the LPGA. She won earlier this year at the LPGA Drive On event at Golden Ocala.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Austin Ernst (@austinernst92)

The former NCAA champ is one of 108 players teeing it up Nov. 11-14 in this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship. She’ll be joined in the field by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, No. 2-ranked Jin Young Ko and last year’s champion, Sei Young Kim (No. 4).

