Newly-signed Saints RB Darrel Williams wearing the same jersey number he used at LSU

This is cool: the New Orleans Saints released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday’s preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers, including the jersey number for their newly-signed running back Darrel Williams.

It’s a number some of his fans have seen him wear before. Williams is wearing No. 34, which he also used in college with the LSU Tigers. It’s a very cool full-circle moment for the local favorite, who is now playing professionally for his hometown team.

Williams also wore No. 28 in college, which was his high school number at John Ehret in New Orleans’ Marrero community on the West Bank; but it was claimed by veteran defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. before he signed with the Saints. He’s also used No. 24 with the Arizona Cardinals (taken by safety Johnathan Abram) as well as No. 31 while on the Kansas City Chiefs (picked by rookie draft pick Jordan Howden).

So his options were kind of limited. Even with the NFL expanding eligibility for many jersey numbers to open them up for other positions, the only numbers Williams was eligible for at the time of his signing were Nos. 16, 34, and 89 (which had been worn by wide receiver James Washington, who was released to open a spot for Williams). Even with fewer choices, he made a good pick. Dust off that Ricky Williams jersey if you have one.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire