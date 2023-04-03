Newly signed Raiders get their numbers

A host of new players have entered the building for the Raiders. They will begin the first offseason training sessions soon, which means they must have numbers. Here are the new Raiders players and the number they will be sporting.

S Marcus Epps — 1

WR DeAndre Carter — 3

P Julian Diaz — 9

QB Jimmy Garoppolo — 10

WR Phillip Dorsett — 11

WR Jacoby Meyers — 16

CB Duke Shelley — 23

CB David Long Jr — 24

S Jaquan Johnson — 26

CB Brandon Facyson — 31

S Jalen Elliott — 40

LB Robert Spillane — 42

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer — 50

DI Adam Butler — 69

WR Cam Sims — 81

TE Austin Hooper — 82

TE OJ Howard — 88

DI John Jenkins — 95

DI Joran Willis — 99

Last year the NFL made single digit numbers available for more than just QBs and punters and kickers. Epps and Carter each took the opportunity to nab one.

This year the NFL announced players are allowed to wear the number zero. No player has been assigned that number yet, but there’s always the draft for that.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire