Newly acquired Patriot Michael Bennett says he 'used to hate' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Newly acquired Patriot Michael Bennett used to harbor ill will toward Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Newly acquired New England Patriot Michael Bennett recently confessed to despising the team he’ll suit up for this season.

The veteran defensive end spoke with team reporter Megan O’Brien Thursday, and revealed that quarterback Tom Brady’s hair was partly to blame.

“I used to hate the Patriots,” he said. “I hated because they would win so much. I hated because Tom Brady's hair was long. I hated that Belichick would wear sweaters. But now that I'm here, I love it. I love Tom Brady's hair. I love being a Patriot.”

The Patriots announced the addition of Bennett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

#Patriots acquire DL Michael Bennett in a trade with Philadelphia: https://t.co/AyyGQiQqXF pic.twitter.com/DYC4hJxCF6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 14, 2019

According to the news release, Philadelphia gets a fifth-round pick in 2020 from the Patriots and in exchange New England receives a seventh-round pick in 2020 from the Eagles.

In his only season at Lincoln Financial Field, Bennett registered 34 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

