Newly signed Jets WR Allen Lazard posts IG story working out with Aaron Rodgers
Newly signed New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard posts IG story working out with his former teammate and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
Hardman spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
The Jets' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers got a little weird.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
