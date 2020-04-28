Newly retired James Develin reveals favorite moment of Patriots career

The task of James Develin picking a favorite moment from his NFL career isn't an easy one. After all, he was fortunate enough to win three Super Bowl championships in his seven-year career with the New England Patriots.

Develin announced his retirement Monday on Instagram, along with a caption that explained his reasoning for leaving pro football. His teammates were quick to respond and give their congratulations on a great career, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also released a statement in which he called Develin "one of the most appreciated and respected players we have ever had."

Develin spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since making his retirement decision public. He was asked about his favorite career moment, and he mentioned a touchdown play from the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's hard to look past the last Super Bowl down in Atlanta having Sony @Flyguy2stackz score that touchdown behind me in that game."



James Develin reflecting on his favorite moment of his #Patriots career. Says there's so many great ones, but called that one the most glamorous.



The play Develin noted was Patriots running back Sony Michel scoring the only touchdown of Super Bowl LIII to give New England a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter. Michel ran into the end zone with ease thanks to Develin and left tackle Trent Brown making great blocks on the left side.

Check out a highlight of the play at the 0:58 mark in the video below:

Losing Develin in September for the rest of the 2019 season was a real blow to the Patriots' run game, and improving at the fullback position in 2020 is among the challenges facing the coaching staff as the 2020 campaign approaches.

