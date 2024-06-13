Newly-Promoted Venezia Keen On Signing Inter Milan Attacking Midfielder

Newly-promoted Venezia are keen to sign Inter Milan attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio. He reports on his homepage that there have already been initial contacts between the two clubs regarding a potential move.

Last season, Oristanio was at Cagliari on loan.

The 21-year-old had joined the Rossoblu last summer on a season-long loan deal.

Cagliari did have a purchase option on Oristanio. They could have signed the attacking midfielder on a permanent basis for a fee of around €4 million.

However, the Sardinian club have declined to exercise that option.

Reportedly, Cagliari had considered trying to negotiate a lower fee for Oristanio.

However, there is also the possibility of another club making the move for the 21-year-old.

According to Di Marzio, there have already been contacts between Inter and Venezia about Oristanio.

The Venetian club have won promotion to Serie A via the Serie B promotion playoffs. And they are aiming to strengthen for their first season back in the top flight.

Oristanio is one player who has come onto Venezia’s radar.

And according to Di Marzio, the newly-promoted side registered their interest in signing the 21-year-old when representatives were at Inter’s headquarters yesterday evening.

Last season, Oristanio made a total of 25 appearances for Cagliari. He scored two goals for the Rossoblu and assisted one.

Oristanio had his role to play as the Sardinian side managed to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Prior to last season at Cagliari, Oristanio had spent two seasons on loan with Volendam in the Netherlands.

When Oristanio joined Volendam, they were in the Eerste Divisie, the Dutch second tier.

Oristanio was one of Volendam’s outstanding performers in winning the Dutch club promotion to the Eredivisie. Then, he spent a season in the top flight, where he further impressed.