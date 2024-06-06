Newly-promoted Premier League club plot move for Manchester City striker following Hull City loan spell

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has emerged as a transfer target for newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton.

The Saints, who secured Premier League promotion with a play-off final win over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium last month, have a squad filled with former City Football Academy graduates.

Southampton have completed several transfers from Manchester City in the past, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis set to complete a £20 million move to St Mary’s from the Sky Blues this summer, as a result of a clause within the player’s loan agreement.

The Saints could also add another Manchester City starlet to their top-flight squad this summer, with striker Liam Delap reportedly being targeted by St Mary’s officials.

The 21-year-old spent the 2023/24 campaign at the MKM Stadium on a season-long loan with Hull City, where the striker enjoyed his third spell in the Sky Bet Championship, following previous loans at both Stoke City and Preston North End.

The England Under-21 international made 32 appearances for Hull last term, and was directly involved in 10 Championship goals – scoring on eight occasions and assisting twice.

Delap is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 and has featured six times for the Manchester City first-team, making his UEFA Champions League debut against Sporting Lisbon in 2022 and Premier League debut against Leicester City.

Hull City have already declared an interest in signing Delap for a second successive season, with the Englishman unlikely to be afforded an opportunity with Pep Guardiola, as Manchester City have both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as options.

Delap could still play Premier League football next season, with Jack Rosser reporting that the 21-year-old is the ‘on the list’ of Southampton, alongside Callum O’Hare and Ben Brereton Diaz.

The striker famously scored on debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2020, netting during a 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup.