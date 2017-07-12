Newly promoted Newcastle could provide several Fantasy Football bargains

A new season is on the way and with it are three new teams from the Championship. Newcastle, who were only down for one season, won the title last year with both the best attack and defence in the league.

That level of performance certainly shows there is Fantasy potential in their squad, so who should you target? Below are three players from the Magpies who you should consider adding to your Goal teams for the 2017-18 season.

Dwight Gayle

Position: Forward

Price: £6.2m

Having spent a couple of years as back-up at Crystal Palace, Gayle moved to Newcastle at the start of last season.

That move clearly paid off as he ended up both leading the line and scoring the second highest goal total in the Championship (23). The only concern here is that Newcastle are reportedly still in the market for another forward which could severely limit his upside.

If he does manage to hold onto his position, he could do quite well as promoted strikers have done quite well their first year up (Austin, Ings, Ighalo, Deeney, Negredo, etc).

Matt Ritchie

Position: Midfielder

Price: £5.8m

Many in the Fantasy community thought Ritchie would be a terrific asset when he first came up with Bournemouth which, unfortunately, did not happen.

His consistent playing time and development answered a lot of the questions that were raised when he left the Cherries for a Championship side last summer. Primarily a right-sided midfielder, Ritchie finished second in both goals scored (12) and assists (7) ain the previous campaign.

Whether or not he will live up to the previous Fantasy hype remains to be seen but, at just £5.8m, he will definitely be worth owning at times throughout the season.

View photos DeAndre Yedlin Newcastle Championship 050817 More

