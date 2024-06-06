Newly promoted Dender make first signing ahead of Pro League season

Newly promoted Dender have announced their first signing ahead of the 2024/2025 Belgian Pro League season. The side have brought in Slovakian defender David Hrncar from SK Beveren in the Belgian second tier. The former Slovan Bratislava man has signed a two year deal with the club, which includes an option for an extra third year.

The 26-year-old, who can play not just as a right-back but also further forward as a midfielder or a winger, made 24 appearances for Beveren in the second tier last season. He scored twice and provided seven assists. Hrncar had joined Beveren on loan from Slovan Bratislava in January 2023 initially on loan, with the side then making the move permanent in the summer of 2023. Over one and a half seasons in Belgium he scored six goals and provided 14 assists. During his time with the side from the Slovakian capital he played 57 games, scoring eight and providing 11 assists.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson