Newly-Promoted Como Keen On Making Inter Milan Veteran Big Name Signing In Serie A

Newly-promoted Como are keen on making Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez their big name signing for their return to Serie A.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio. The transfer journalist reports on his homepage that the Lombard team have yet to make contact with Sanchez’s representatives, but consider him a target.

Sanchez has now played his last match for Inter.

The 35-year-old only re-joined the Nerazzurri on a one-year deal when he made the surprise return from Marseille last summer.

And Sanchez will leave the San Siro via the same route that he came. A free transfer when his contract expires.

And that will come in less than a month. Sanchez’s deal runs until the end of the current month.

That means that the former Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona veteran will be free to choose his next club.

And there is no shortage of interest in Sanchez’s signature.

From teams in South America and Turkey to European sides like Real Betis, the Chilean has suitors in various different leagues.

River Plate reportedly want to bring Sanchez back to Argentine. And Parma are keen to make the veteran their marquee signing for their return to Serie A following promotion as Serie B champions.

It is not just Parma who are keen on signing Sanchez among Serie A new boys, however, according to Di Marzio.

Como have also come up to the top flight. They finished second in Serie B last season.

And like the other promoted sides, Como are aiming to add top flight quality to the squad that thrived in the second division this past season.

Sanchez would certainly be a recognizable name in this sense.

The Chilean has spent four years in total playing for Inter, winning the Serie A title twice. He has also won the La Liga title with Barcelona, and starred for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Therefore, Di Marzio reports, Como are ready to try and sign Sanchez.

The Sky transfer expert reports that the newly-promoted side have yet to open talks with the player’s representatives.

However, Di Marzio anticipates, Como could try and use the fact that Sanchez’s friend and former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas is currently assistant coach at the Lombard club to lure the Chilean.