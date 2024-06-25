Newly-offered UNC basketball recruit’s stock is on the rise

North Carolina and Hubert Davis entered the race for 2025 prospect Acaden Lewis, officially offering him earlier in June. UNC added him to their recruiting board, which is already stacked with 2025 prospects.

With Lewis revealing that he will visit UNC for an unofficial visit this Summer and then another official visit in October, the Tar Heels have positioned themselves to make a run at the prospect.

But they aren’t the only Blue Blood program interested.

Among the offers that Lewis has picked up in his recruitment are from Blue Blood programs. Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and North Carolina have all offered within the month as all have identified him as a priority. And rightfully so.

Lewis’ stock has been on the rise after an impressive past few months with programs taking note of that. Dushawn London and Travis Branham of 247Sports both noticed it as well:

Lewis’ recruitment has taken off in recent weeks, highlighted by an offer from Kentucky on Monday during an unofficial visit to Lexington. Along with the Wildcats, Kansas, Indiana, Auburn, Alabama, North Carolina, Missouri, Cincinnati, Miami, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Michigan and many others have extended offers dating back to just April. “Lewis’ big rise during this update is because he continues to deliver on every big stage and never shies away from a challenge,” 247Sports’ National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham wrote.

The Tar Heels will have their shot at impressing the talented recruit not only once but twice with the visits. But it’s clear that the competition will tough to beat in this recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lewis is ranked No. 34 nationally, the No. 6 combo guard and No. 1 player in Washington DC per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire