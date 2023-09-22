Newly offered UNC 2025 target talks recruitment

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are in pursuit of several recruits in the 2025 class, after putting together the No. 1 class for 2024.

Among the targets for the Tar Heels is five-star combo guard Jasper Johnson, a prospect who recently earned an offer from North Carolina. Johnson has a total of 19 offers including from North Carolina, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, and Kentucky among others.

The Kentucky native recently moved to Missouri and is attending Link Academy, the same school Elliot Cadeau attended and current 2024 commit James Brown attends.

As Johnson’s recruitment picks up, the recruit talked to Eric Bossi of 247Sports to talk about a potential timeline for a commitment:

“It’s really in between,” said Johnson when asked if his recruitment would be a marathon or a sprint. “I feel like if I was to commit, I could just focus on basketball and my development but if I’m going to wait then it is what it is. I just need to figure out which route is best for me to prepare myself for the next level.”

Johnson also told Bossi that he plans on taking more visits in his recruitment.

Johnson is the No. 9 player in the 2025 class, No. 2 combo guard, and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Johnson is the eighth player in the 2025 class to earn an offer from North Carolina as the program is still seeking its first commitment.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire