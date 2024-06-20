Newly offered recruit set to visit UNC Basketball program twice

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered the race for four-star guard Acaden Lewis recently, offering the talented recruit after watching him play. And now they will get the chance to impress him not once but twice.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, Lewis will take an unofficial visit to UNC on June 27th. He will also take an official visit to the program this Fall from October 4-6th. That’s significant news as UNC looks to land their first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Lewis is starting to draw a lot of attention in his recruitment due to his recent play. After Hubert Davis and the staff watched him, they contacted the recruit and then an offer came.

4⭐️ Acaden Lewis will take an unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 27th, followed up by an official visit to the Tar Heels on October 4th-6th, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-3 PG has been a major stock riser in the 2025 class. https://t.co/f2iGT9Mu8x pic.twitter.com/xXUk8mkLxM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 20, 2024

He has a total of 27 offers in his recruitment including from Kentucky, Auburn, Indiana, UNC and Virginia among others. With his recruitment heating up this Summer, more visits and interest will come for the Washington, DC native.

Leiws is ranked No. 34 nationally, the No. 6 combo guard and No. 1 player in DC per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

