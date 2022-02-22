Newly offered defensive lineman already planning trip to Florida

Florida extended an offer to four-star North Gwinnett (Suwannee, Georgia) defensive line prospect Kayden McDonald on Monday and he’s already working to schedule a trip to Gainesville.

He told 247Sports that he’ll be visiting Oklahoma on March 4 and intends on taking trips to Arkansas, Auburn and Georgia during that month. However, he called his Florida offer a “dream come true” and said he plans to take a visit sometime during his spring break in April.

McDonald said he plans to take his official visits during the summer.

The No. 223 player in the 2023 class (and No. 33 defensive lineman) plans to narrow his list down in June and will make a decision when he feels ready, though he said he feels like he’s quite a way off from that.

While the Gators seem to be in good position, McDonald’s stock is quickly rising. In the last week, he’s picked up offers from a trio of SEC schools with LSU and Auburn joining the Gators.

Florida will hope it can use that visit in April to sway the Georgia prospect who has offers from many top programs in the region.

