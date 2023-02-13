Newly launched NASCAR 75 hub page will be your window into historic celebration

We at NASCAR are stoked about kicking off the sport‘s 75th anniversary season with Sunday‘s 65th annual Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Not only will it be great to see cars back on track, but it also will be awesome to take part in the celebration of all the seasons that got us up to this point.

Screenshot of the Timeline page on the NASCAR 75 hub page

We have big plans to celebrate this special anniversary, and you won‘t want to miss any of it. That‘s why we have built the NASCAR 75 hub page area of our website to make it easier for you to catch up with all the untold stories, photo memories, longform articles and other unique content that we will roll out throughout the season.

Be sure to bookmark the NASCAR 75 hub page and come back to it often for updates. Check out our historical timeline to take in the key moments in NASCAR‘s history. Sift through the season-in-review pages to relive past champions and story lines from 1949-2022. Or pick your dream team of four drivers from different eras and share them with your friends.

Then, don‘t forget to hit our news, video or gallery main pages regularly to get updated content throughout the season because it will stream into these pages upon publishing.

This year‘s NASCAR 75 coverage plan will be broken up into three segments; our version of stage racing, if you will. The first segment (from January through May) will focus on honoring the past. The second segment (May-August) will celebrate the present. And the final segment (August-November) will drive toward the future.

Join us for what should be a special journey — the 75th such journey for the sport of NASCAR, the 2023 season. We can‘t wait to see what special history will be made along the way.