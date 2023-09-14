Newly confident Zach Wilson ready for ‘special opportunity’ to lead Jets

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium / Ed Mulholland - USA TODAY Sports

When Aaron Rodgers went down just four snaps into his tenure as the Jets’ starting quarterback, Zach Wilson was once again thrust into the spotlight.

The former top pick was shaky in his return to action, completing 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards while also throwing an interception. His lone touchdown on the night was a poor pass salvaged by an incredible Garrett Wilson catch.

While the offense was a bit inefficient, the defense was outstanding, and they did just enough for Wilson and the Jets to pull out a come-from-behind 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

“Huge team win, you couldn’t draw it up any better,” Wilson told reporters Thursday. “The guys up front did a good job protecting, receivers made some big-time catches, we ran the ball well, and the defense was lights out all day.

“As a team, we’re just going to keep continuing to grow on that and seeing how we can find things on the film and just keep getting better, that’s the goal.”

With Rodgers now officially done for the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles, head coach Robert Saleh has appointed Wilson as New York’s QB1 moving forward.

That opportunity starts with a tall task in Week 2 against a stout Cowboys defense. Dallas sacked Daniel Jones seven times, recorded 12 QB hits, and hauled in a pair of interceptions in a Sunday Night 40-0 rout of the Giants.

“This defense is going to be a good test of us as an offense,” he said. “Good front, good line backing core, and some good secondary players as well. I’m excited, it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Despite his past struggles, the 24-year-old who worked alongside Rodgers all training camp and preseason, is feeling as confident as he’s ever been at this level and he’s ready to lead this team down the stretch.

“It’s a special opportunity, I’m excited to be a part of this team,” he said. “I truly believe in myself. I just have to go out there and do what I’ve got to do to help this team as much as I can and play my style of game.

“I’m excited to go out there with those guys, everyone’s very optimistic.”