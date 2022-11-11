Newly-committed QB recruit Jaden Rashada visiting Swamp for South Carolina game

Florida’s newest commit, four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, will be in town for Saturday’s contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The recent Miami flip took to Twitter the day after his announcement to confirm his visit. He most recently made his way to Gainesville on June 7 for an official visit a few weeks before he committed to Miami. There’s no doubt that UF rolled out the red carpet for him, but being in the Swamp for a game day while knowing you’ll be playing on that field is a completely different story.

Let’s be honest, Gator Nation was stunned in the best way when Rashada broke the news of his flip. We’ve seen the way the fans go all out for other recruits such as DJ Lagway and Qua Russaw, so there’s little reason to believe that Rashada will get anything but a warm welcome from the Florida faithful.

ILL BE IN THE SWAMP THIS WEEKEND VS SOUTH CAROLINA 🐊📍#HOME #GoGators🐊 — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) November 11, 2022

Rashada is the top-rated commit in Florida’s recruiting class of 2023 and is among the top players in the country.

The 247 Sports composite ranks him at No. 61 overall and No. 7 among quarterbacks in the class. The On3 consensus is even more bullish on him, ranking Rashada at No. 57 overall in the class and at the same No. 7 spot among players at his position.

