Newly arrived Bruins forward commits to Vermont

Apr. 16—Austin Bruins forward John Hirschfeld has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Vermont. Hirschfeld becomes the seventh Bruin this season to make his college commitment.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey and further my education at the University of Vermont" said Hirschfeld. "I'd like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way."

A native of St. Cloud, Minnesota, John Hirschfeld joined the Bruins after a successful high school hockey campaign as he helped lead the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders to an MSHSL Class 1A State title. Since joining the Junior ranks, Hirschfeld has appeared in 10 games for the Bruins and has one goal and one assist for a total of two points.

The University of Vermont, officially titled as University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, is a public land-grant research university in Burlington, Vermont. Founded in 1791, the university is the oldest in Vermont and the fifth-oldest in

New England, making it among the oldest in the United States. The Catamounts are members of the Hockey East Conference and play at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.