Newly acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford 'excited to get to work' with Patriots

Isaiah Ford is excited to begin his career with the New England Patriots.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was dealt from the Miami Dolphins to the Patriots in exchange for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

He tweeted his thanks to the Dolphins organization on Wednesday, while also expressing his enthusiasm over joining the Patriots.

To the New England Patriots organization, Thank you for this opportunity and fresh start. I’m excited to get to work! https://t.co/lye08OPzph — Isaiah Ford (@IAF_1) November 4, 2020

A change of scenery should benefit Ford. He could play a meaningful role for the Patriots as a slot receiver in place of the injured Julian Edelman.

Ford tallied 18 receptions for 184 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games for the Dolphins this season. He's caught 41 passes for 428 yards in 16 career games over three pro seasons.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that the additions of Ford and defensive lineman Isaiah Mack "add depth at two positions we feel like we could use the depth at."