Much of Lamar Jackson's early success has been predicated on a run-heavy offense.

Sure, he had 695 of their yards on the ground himself, but Gus Edwards and Alex Collins combined for over 1,000 yards themselves.

In place of Collins now sits Mark Ingram II, who was recently named No. 80 on NFL Network's Top 100 players. While the top 20 have yet to be revealed, it appears the former Saints running back will be Baltimore's lone representative heading into the 2019 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ingram totaled 645 yards on the ground in 12 games alongside Alvin Kamara after missing the first four games for a PED suspension. He totaled another 84 yards on 18 carries across New Orleans' two playoff games last season.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Baltimore has had just one representative. Two former Ravens – Eric Weddle (Rams) and C.J. Mosley (Jets) – made the list at No. 100 and No. 71, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old power back can replicate his Top 100 production in a different system – and which other Ravens will emerge as the season unfolds.

RAVENS NEWS

Newly-acquired RB Mark Ingram is Baltimore's lone representative in NFL Network's Top 100 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington