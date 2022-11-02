Who is newly acquired Chicago Bears receiver Chase Claypool?
The Bears made an attempt to bolster their pass-catching talent by trading for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline.
The front office handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft in exchange for the 24-year-old receiver. In the last 2.5 seasons, Claypool racked up over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.
Here's a quick bio of the newest Bears' pass-catcher:
Name: Chase Claypool
Measures: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds
From/College: British Colombia, Canada / Notre Dame
Draft: 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft
Pro Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears
Career Stats: 39 games (27 started), 153 receptions, 2,044 yards, 12 receiving touchdowns; 167 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns; one passing touchdown
Contract: four-year, $6.6 million deal signed in 2020
