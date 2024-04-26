Newgarden Takes Full Blame for Team Penske’s Embarrassing St. Pete Blunder

Penske Entertainment/Joe Skibinski

An emotional Josef Newgarden took the full blame for violating IndyCar series rules regarding the use of push-to-pass at the season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The violation was discovered last weekend during the Long Beach Grand Prix. Newgarden was officially disqualified and his St. Pete win vacated, while Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin was also disqualified.

A cloud of suspicion now hangs over Team Penske, which claimed the wrong push-to-pass software package was on the car, and that it believed the rules allowed for extra boost immediately on restarts.

It is rare when a former IndyCar Series champion and winner of the Indianapolis 500 teeters on the edge of tears—while being very far from victory lane.

In a remarkable press conference/confessional Friday morning at Barber Motorsports Park, driver Josef Newgarden accepted responsibility for a rules violation that resulted in IndyCar stripping away his season-opening win at St. Petersburg, Florida.

The manipulation of the series’ push-to-pass system, which allows drivers to briefly boost power in their cars, has put a cloud of suspicion over Team Penske, which—like the IndyCar Series itself—is owned by veteran motorsports magnate Roger Penske.

With Newgarden’s disqualification, Pato O’Ward was named winner at St. Petersburg.

“The facts are extremely clear,” said Newgarden, who was on the verge of tears several times during a 25-minute press conference. “There’s no doubt that we were in breach of the rules at St. Petersburg. I used push-to-pass at an unauthorized time twice on two different restarts. There’s really nothing else to it other than that. Those are the rules, and we did not adhere to them.

“For me, what’s really important about that, too, is there’s only one person sitting in the car. It’s just me. So that responsibility and the use of the push-to-pass in the correct manner falls completely on me. It’s my responsibility to know the rules and regulations at all points and make sure I get that right. With that regard, I failed my team miserably. A complete failure on my side to get that right.

Penske Entertainment/Joe Skibinski

“It’s my job as the leader of the 2 car to not make mistakes like that. You cannot make a mistake at this level in that situation. There’s no room for it. There’s no room for that type of mistake anywhere, certainly not at the top level of motorsports. I don’t want to hide from that.”

In addition to Newgarden’s disqualification and the loss of the St. Petersburg win, his Team Penske teammates also were penalized. Scott McLaughlin was disqualified, and Will Power, the only driver of the trio who did not use the push-to-pass option, was docked 10 points.

Team Penske president Tim Cindric called the availability of the push-to-pass technology during restarts—a violation—an honest mistake and a result of an oversight.

Newgarden, who said he had slept only a few hours Thursday night before Friday’s media conference, struggled with his composure while answering questions about the penalties and the road ahead.

“If there’s anything I wanted to come say, too, I want to deeply apologize to our fans, our partners, my teammates, the competitors that I race against, anybody that’s in our community,” he said.

“I’ve worked my entire career to hold myself to an incredibly high standard. Clearly, I’ve fallen very short of that in this respect. Once again, I mean, I can’t overstate, it’s a difficult thing to wrestle with. It’s a very embarrassing process to go through. I hope we can find a way forward after this. That’s really all you can do after the fact.”

Newgarden said the team believed new push-to-pass rules were in effect and that the option could be used on restarts in addition to during normal race conditions.

“We genuinely believed and convinced ourselves that at St. Pete the rule was now you can use it immediately on restarts; you don’t have to wait till the alt start/finish line,” he said. “It’s going to be available immediately.” Teams were allowed wide use of the technology during the exhibition race at the Thermal Club, and the software package used there was still on the car, Newgarden said. The violations were discovered at the Long Beach, California, race last weekend.

Newgarden said he was not aware there was an issue until being informed Monday.

“I knew if getting to this part was going to be difficult for me, you guys can call me every name in the book. You can call me incompetent, call me an idiot, call me an asshole, call me stupid, whatever you want to call me, but I’m not a liar,” he said.

Newgarden said he has discussed the issues with Penske and said the team owner “did not take it well.”