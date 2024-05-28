Newgarden repeats in Indy 500 thriller

May 27—SPEEDWAY — Josef Newgarden is building an Indianapolis 500 reputation for winning dramatic, late-race battles as he did again against rival Pato O'Ward in Sunday's thrilling 108th version of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The popular two-time NTT Series champion made a dramatic last lap pass in the treacherous third turn outside of leader O'Ward in his No. 2 Shell Team Penske machine to capture his second straight Indy 500 victory. In the exciting high speed late race duel, Newgarden and O'Ward swapped the lead four times over the final eight laps as O'Ward finished runner-up for the second heart-breaking year.

An elated Newgarden described his thrilling second straight Indy 500 victory and 20th win for Team and Speedway owner Roger Penske, "I knew we could win this race again. There's just no better way to win this race than that. I've got to give it up to Pato as well. He's an incredibly clean driver. It takes two people to make that (late pass) work."

Newgarden, who started third, became the second repeat winner of the Indy 500 since Helio Castroneves won in 2001 and 2002 for Team Penske. The repeat win delivered an extra $440,000 bonus to Newgarden from BorgWarner, long-time sponsor of the famous winner's Borg-Warner Trophy.

Six-time NTT IndyCar champion Scott Dixon finished third followed by Alexander Rossi in fourth and Alex Palou rounding out the top five cars despite the last 46 laps running caution-free in the frantic finish to perhaps one of the most competitive late race finishes in recent history.

Newgarden celebrated in familiar style for the second consecutive year, climbing through the fence and into an enthusiastic crowd of race fans adjacent to the famous Yard of Bricks where he was mobbed by race fans. Newgarden concluded his thoughts by saying, "I'm so proud of this team. They crushed it! That's the way I wanted to win this thing, right there!"

