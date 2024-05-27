Newgarden receives record-breaking payout after back-to-back Indy 500 wins

INDIANAPOLIS — After Sunday’s win, Josef Newgarden has won the largest winner’s payout in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

Newgarden, a driver for Team Penske, earned $4.288 million from a total purse of $18,456,000, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This includes a $440,000 rollover bonus for earning back-to-back wins.

Newgarden claimed his second consecutive victory, defeating Pato O’Ward on the last lap of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday evening. This was the first time a driver has won back-to-back Indy 500’s since Helio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002.

This comes after the race had record-breaking payouts in 2022 and 2023. This year’s winner payout, as well as the overall purse, was the largest in the race’s history.

For his second place finish, O’Ward, a driver for Arrow McLaren, took home $1,050,500. This year’s average payout for NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers was $543,000, the release said.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and this record-breaking purse is reflective of just how monumental competing in and winning at Indy is for these drivers,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said in the release. “Despite weather challenges, the Month of May featured packed grandstands and intense on-track action. Presenting this purse is the ideal end cap to an epic month.”

The next race in the series is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 2 in downtown Detroit. The race will be at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on the USA Network, Peacock and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

