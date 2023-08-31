Newfoundland on tap for heavy rainfall, gusting winds Thursday

Visit The Weather Network's hurricane hub to keep up with the latest on tropical developments in Canada and around the world

Franklin was the first major hurricane of the 2023 season and has since diminished as it tracks north into unfavourable waters. However, the storm is expected to maintain its hurricane status as it passes well south of Atlantic Canada this week.

While Franklin will dodge Canada, the East Coast will still be feeling a deluge of soggy, windy impacts into Thursday as multiple sources of moisture continue pushing through.

image1

Thursday

Dry conditions are expected by the morning hours for the Maritimes, but that can’t be said for Newfoundland.

Newfoundland Rain

Eastern Newfoundland will continue to see heavy persistent rain, along with thunderstorms, in the morning before seeing improving conditions in the afternoon.

On top of the rain, wind gusts will be 50-70 km/h across the island through Thursday before easing into Friday.

ATL Rain Thurs

Atlantic season to take a breather for two or three weeks

The Atlantic basin has been hyperactive for the past 10+ days, a pattern that will continue for a few more days. However, as we head through the peak of the hurricane season, the tropics will become much quieter for two to three weeks.

Another storm or two is possible during that time period, but we will see a significant lull in the season during the time of year when the tropics are typically most active, according to Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

image14

"However, the hurricane season should come back to life again [in] late September.[We're] watching for another burst of tropical activity before the season winds down," Gillham adds.

