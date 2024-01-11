Newfane's Snow, Medina's Mitchell nab first-team all-state honors

Jan. 10—Seven football players from three schools across the greater Niagara region were honored by the state.

Medina's Roosevelt Mitchell, Christian Moss, Brody Fry and Cole Callard, Newfane's Nate Snow and Ben Dickinson and Wilson's Jack Mahar were picked by the New York State Sportswriters Association for the organization's small school selections (Class B, C and D).

To close their senior seasons, Snow and Mitchell were both named to the Class C first team offense while Mahar was named to the Class D first team offense.

At quarterback for the Panthers, Snow led Section VI in completions (154) was second in yards (2,025) and fourth in touchdowns (21). Snow also recorded 640 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns and completed 68.4% of his passes. Snow led the section in yards from scrimmage and second in total scores.

A University of Akron commit, Mitchell was part of an offensive line that helped the Mustangs win their fourth Class C North title and a third trip in four years to the Section VI final for a 10-1 record. The Trench Trophy finalist led Medina to 401.9 yards from scrimmage and 9 yards per play.

The region's lone selection for Class D, Mahar was a 1,000-yard rusher for Wilson and led the section with 1,691 yards and placed second with 24 rushing touchdowns. Mahar ran for over 100 yards in nine of the Lakemen's 10 games, with the season ending in the sectional final. Mahar had a season-best 291 yards and four scores against Newfane.

Dickinson and Moss were named to the Class C second team offense for their efforts. Dickinson became Snow's top target in his senior season and led the section in receptions (70) and yards receiving (1,040) and fifth in touchdowns (9). The lone receiver in the section to eclipse 1,000 yards this season, Dickinson had five 100-yard games, including a career-high night of 12 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns in Newfane's sectional loss to Portville.

In his first varsity season, Moss finished eighth in the section with 1,362 yards and ninth with 16 touchdowns and averaged 9.5 yards per carry. The sophomore rushed for over 100 yards in nine games but lost two outings due to opponent forfeits. With a season-best 223 yards and two touchdowns, Moss helped the Mustangs clinch the Class C North title against Newfane.

Junior linebacker Brody Fry was named to the Class C second team defense to represent the Mustangs. The veteran led Medina with 69 tackles along with a sack and a forced fumble and rushed for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

Medina junior kicker Cole Callard was one of seven players from the section who received honorable mention. Callard converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts for the Mustangs, including a season-high 47-yard attempt, and converted 44 of 46 extra points.

Forty-five players from Western New York were named all-state small school selections by the NYSSWA, 18 of which came in Class B alone.

The NYSSWA will announce its large school selections (Class AA and A) on Jan. 17.